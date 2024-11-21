Tarzan star Ron Ely’s cause of death revealed nearly two months after his passing at 86

Almost two months after his death at the age of 86, the cause of death of Tarzan star Ron Ely has been revealed.

The beloved actor – best known for playing the iconic jungle dweller on NBC’s Tarzan series from 1966 to 1968 – died in late September in Los Alamos, California.

It has now been revealed that his official cause of death is ‘end-stage heart disease’ TMZ.

End-stage heart disease occurs when the heart is too weak to pump enough blood the body needs. This is said to be the ‘severest’ form of heart disease. Medical news today.

His time of death on September 29 was listed as 7:04 PM, and the remains have since been cremated.

Ely’s death was announced by his daughter Kristen in an emotional Instagram post in late October.

“The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known – and I have lost my father,” Kristen began in her post.

‘My father was someone people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor, family man and leader. He created a powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went,” she added.

She went on to say that her father’s impact on other people is something she has “never seen” in any other human being.

‘There was something very magical about him. This is how the world knew him,” she said of her father.

She continued, “I knew him as my father – and what a heavenly honor that was. He hung the moon for me.”

‘My father was my world – and what an incredible world he created. He was strong and protective. He was brilliant and ridiculously funny. He was stoic and sensitive. He was dynamic and powerful. He was my role model and inspiration. He was humble and naturally received respect – the respect he so deserved,” Kirsten added:

Kirsten further wrote that “her father’s life story was one of relentless perseverance, endless devotion to his family and friends, courage to do what was right, and willing sacrifice to make the dreams of those he loved come true.”

‘It was also a story of joy and love, something that everyone around them could experience. Once you knew my father’s love, the world became a brighter and more meaningful place,’

At the time, she told her followers that she is doing her “best to walk this path of loss with the strength and grace” her father would want for her.

‘My greatest comfort is knowing that my father is with my mother and my brother. It is also my greatest sadness because I miss them all so much that it is etched in my soul. I will proudly wear all my favorite pieces from it – lovingly engraved in my heart – until we all meet again,” she concluded.

Ron’s death comes five years after the deaths of his wife Valerie and son Cameron Ely.

Ron’s son, Cameron, who was “reportedly suffering from the early stages of CTE, stabbed his mother, Ron’s wife, to death” in 2019.