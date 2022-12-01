Home Taronga Zoo CCTV footage reveals details of lion escape
Taronga Zoo CCTV footage reveals details of lion escape

Two lions can be seen lining the fence of their enclosure just meters from an access road at the back of the house at Taronga Zoo, in new footage showing how five lions escaped on Nov. 2.

The lions appear to be trying to find their way back to their enclosure in the CCTV footage, filmed an hour after they squeezed through a hole in another part of the fence and also passed a secondary fence meant to keep the public away. love their exhibition.

The Lion’s Escape at Taronga ZooCredit:Taronga Zoo

The five lions escaped just after dawn on November 2, after working on a hole in the bottom of the fence surrounding their enclosure.

Their escape prompted an urgent evacuation of campers at the zoo’s Roar and Snore experience, which is adjacent to the lion exhibit.

The zoo is still conducting an investigation into how the lions managed to open the hole in the fence and the exhibit is expected to remain closed until after Christmas to allow for the investigation and subsequent repairs.

Taronga zoo lion

The footage, which Taronga released today, shows four cubs working and playing at the bottom of the fence at about 6:20 a.m., with one even rolling onto its back trying to push its way through the hole that they made.

Eventually, the cub manages to fight its way across. Three of his siblings soon follow.

The cubs’ father, Ato, is one of his offspring as they work on the fence and after some pacing and confusion, he follows them out of the hole about 25 minutes later, which seems to have gotten bigger.

1 day ago

