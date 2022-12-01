Taronga Zoo CCTV footage reveals details of lion escape

Two lions can be seen lining the fence of their enclosure just meters from an access road at the back of the house at Taronga Zoo, in new footage showing how five lions escaped on Nov. 2.

The lions appear to be trying to find their way back to their enclosure in the CCTV footage, filmed an hour after they squeezed through a hole in another part of the fence and also passed a secondary fence meant to keep the public away. love their exhibition.

The Lion’s Escape at Taronga Zoo Credit:Taronga Zoo

The five lions escaped just after dawn on November 2, after working on a hole in the bottom of the fence surrounding their enclosure.

Their escape prompted an urgent evacuation of campers at the zoo’s Roar and Snore experience, which is adjacent to the lion exhibit.