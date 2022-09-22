Tariq Lamptey shows off HILARIOUS dance routine during Ghana initiation following maiden call-up

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has been captured showing off some impressive dance moves during his inauguration in Ghana.

The 21-year-old has been called up to the international side for the first time in a fortnight after choosing to represent his parents’ country.

Players called up to the Ghana side for the first time are traditionally made to show off their dance moves as a form of welcome to the team and Lamptey has been caught giving his version of the performance.

In a video live streamed on forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh’s Instagram, Lamptey can first be seen standing from his chair circled around an open space.

The right-back begins to walk slowly to a chorus of cheers before adjusting his routine and showing off some unique moves as his teammates begin to laugh.

He seems to get more into the performance as it progresses, walking backwards before bursting into laughter himself.

More laughter can be heard as he starts jumping around before sitting back down to a round of applause.

Lamptey has previously represented England at youth level – from U18 to U21

The London-born right-back has previously been from Under-18 to Under-21 level for England, but recently changed his international alliance.

Ghana have also lured Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu and Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams.

A statement from Ghana FA president Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku said: ‘Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer and Ransford Yeboah [are] available for national selection.

“We have always maintained that we will not limit ourselves to just a small group of players, but that we will scout top talent across the globe who are ready to sacrifice for the nation and take us to the next level.”