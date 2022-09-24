‘Target-associated’ approach to A&E queues means doctors abandon new patients for less serious ones

<!–

Some EDs see up to one in four patients within 10 minutes of the four hour target in what is likely an attempt to improve their performance rankings.

Analysis by the Health Service Journal yesterday revealed that nearly a quarter of cases for the top-performing trusts in four-hour target rankings involved a patient seen between three hours and 50 minutes to four hours.

Of patients seen within four hours at Surrey and Sussex Healthcare Trust, Bradford Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust and London North West University Healthcare Trust, 24 percent of them were seen within the last 10 minutes.

Experts warned that this “target-associated” approach could mean doctors abandoning emergency room newcomers to focus on seeing less severe patients who have waited three hours and 50 minutes.

Adrian Boyle, the president-elect of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, told HSJ that this type of patient flow “could lead medics away from more sick cases to those with lower acuity,” adding: [the target]’ is ‘taken away’.

The four-hour target outlines that at least 95 percent of patients entering the ER should be admitted, transferred, or discharged within four hours.