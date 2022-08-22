Tarek Zahed photo: Comancheros bikie sends chilling message to underworld after Sydney shooting

The chairman of the Australian cycling club Comanchero delivered an unmistakable message when he shared photos of him kissing the cheek of an underworld figure who narrowly survived an attempted execution.

Don’t be afraid to come after Tarek ‘hard2kill’ Zahed, because the club is behind him.

Comanchero boss Allan Meehan posted a selection of photos of himself on Sunday dining and drinking vodka with Zahed and heavily tattooed employees at a Melbourne restaurant.

Zahed is the club’s national sergeant-at-arm who was shot 10 times – including through the eye – in May during a gym session in Prospect, in Sydney’s west.

The photos represented the first time Zahed, 41, had been seen in public since he was shot in the face in an attack that also claimed the life of his brother Omar, 39.

The photos, which Meehan posted repeatedly on Instagram, represented a clear statement of loyalty from Meehan — who wrote, “God bless the sarg.”

But it shouldn’t come as a surprise given that the Comanchero gang has long been a tight-knit fringe group — abhorred by most in the underworld.

“The Comanchero have always been a fringe group,” said Dr Mick Kennedy, a professor of police studies at the University of Western Sydney.

“Nobody really likes them.”

Kennedy said the structure of cycling groups has changed over the past decade, with cohesion among members decreasing.

Despite the common perception that members are loyal to one another, Dr. Kennedy said that value usually only applies to not betraying each other.

‘There used to be a lot of solidarity,’ he says.

But these photos certainly sent a message that the Comanchero does have its back.

Three hidden meanings in the Comanchero photos 1. ‘God bless the sarg’ With ‘Sarg’, Comanchero president Allan Meehan refers to Tarek Zahed’s role as Comanchero’s sergeant-at-arms – a high position in the cycling group hierarchy 2. Black and Gold Meehan was decked out in a black and yellow Versace jersey, while Zahed donned a Fendi jersey in the same colors. Comanchero colors are black, gold and red. 3. ‘hard to kill’ Meehan’s cheeky nickname for Zahed could be interpreted as a defiant message to his attackers, who failed to repel the senior Comanchero figure

National President Allan Meehan (left) posted the photo with Zahed (right) on Sunday

In May, Zahed miraculously survived an assassination attempt at Bodyfit Gym in Sydney’s Auburn, when he was shot multiple times

Police and paramedics try to rescue the two men at the gym after the shooting in May – with pools of blood in the foyer

Takek Zahed (seated) and his brother Omar (standing) were gunned down outside a gym in western Sydney in May. Omar died as a result of the shooting

The gym’s front door was shattered with bullet holes after the men were shot 20 times on a busy road in Auburn

Doctors were amazed at Zahed’s speedy recovery, which saw him released from the hospital less than two months after the shooting.

Despite being shot 10 times, there are no visible scars on the cyclist’s face.

But a source said he lost completely vision in his right eye, rendering him virtually blind because he already had reduced vision in his left eye.

“He had an incident years ago where the vision in his left eye is only 20 to 30 per cent,” the source told the Daily Telegraph.

“So now that he’s probably blind in his right eye, he’ll almost be unable to see at all.”

Since leaving hospital in July, Zahed is believed to have been sleeping in Melbourne.

Homicide Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said police were investigating possible motives for the assassination at the time and declined to rule out an inside job.

Zahed has lived in Melbourne since leaving hospital in July but was only seen in public after Sunday’s message from Meehan

“We cannot ignore an internal conflict,” he told reporters.

“There are opportunities for people to take their place and there is a real power struggle within organized crime groups.”

A second line of inquiry is whether there is any connection with the death of Mahmoud ‘Brownie’ Ahmad – another mobster who was shot dead in April.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb noted that Zahed had a target on his back due to his senior role within underworld crime networks.

“He’s a senior member of the Comancheros… Australia’s largest criminal organization,” she said.

A police source previously confirmed that the attack on Zahed was considered the “biggest of the year” in the criminal world.

“Whoever did this is a game of taking on the Comancheros and nobody is doing that,” they said.

Commissioner Webb noted that just days before the shooting, Zahed was warned of a legitimate threat to his life and was told to leave NSW as soon as possible.

“He was doing his usual business, his normal routine,” she said.

Police allege that the Comancheros are in bed with the Alameddine crime family and are helping to supply the network with mussels.