Tarci Carey: Body of missing man found in Queensland forest

A missing 22-year-old man has been found dead in bushland a month after he first disappeared.

Tarci Carey, from Nambour, Queensland, was last seen leaving his home at about 4am on August 5, as police and friends searched desperately for him in the weeks that followed.

His abandoned car was spotted in Brooloo State Forest on Aug. 8, and his body was found Tuesday in Imbil State Forest by search crews a significant distance from the car.

Police say the investigation into his death is ongoing, but the circumstances are not suspicious.

Mr Carey was on his way to work in Dakabin on the outskirts of northern Brisbane when he last visited on 5 August but never arrived.

His silver Mitsubishi Lancer was found in dense undergrowth on the morning of Saturday, August 6.

It was discovered by four-wheel drive enthusiasts who didn’t know it belonged to the missing man.

The next day, however, they saw a desperate plea for help from Mr Carey’s family on social media.

Police, SES, family, friends and colleagues of Mr Carey have searched the Brooloo State Forest in the weeks since his disappearance.

Rescue teams including police, SES drones, helicopters and mounted police were all involved in the search before it was temporarily scaled back on Aug. 12.

A GoFundMe page set up to fund the quest described Mr Carey as “an innovator of natural areas, an accomplished martial artist, a friend, a brother and one of the nicest people you could meet”

The general manager of Barung Landcare, where Mr Carey has worked for the past three years, said he was loved by all his colleagues.

Worker Tigerlily Boyce told the Gympie Times on Aug. 19 that she felt rescuers were “screaming into the void” as the search progressed.

The page described the search as “physically, emotionally and financially exhausting” but said “his community will not rest until he returns.”

The police are preparing a report for the coroner.

