Tara the missing cat FOUND safe and well after a bizarre mix up at a Bondi vet

A beloved house cat has been miraculously found after a shattered vet accidentally released the cat to the wrong family and the cat then disappeared.

The desperate search for Tara, the tortoiseshell cat, was launched in July in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, enlisting pet detectives to track down the beloved animal.

Daily Mail Australia revealed exclusively that the world famous Bondi Junction Veterinary Hospital swapped Tara for another tortoiseshell cat named Lara at the clinic and then she ran away.

The cat had been missing for weeks, but in an update shared on Facebook Monday night, it was revealed that Tara has been found safe and sound.

The confusion happened when Tara was handed over to the grandmother of the family who owned Lara.

Not realizing it was the wrong cat, they let her into the backyard when the family got home and Tara, unfamiliar with her surroundings, managed to escape.

Her owners Katie Matthews and her partner Bernardo Matuck were both abroad in different countries to visit sick relatives but were distraught when they learned that their beloved cat had run away.

Mr. Matuck posted about the “great news” Monday night, thanking everyone who helped search for the furry runaway.

Vet hospital owner Dr. Julia Crawford admitted last month that the error was caused by human error, but insisted there were protocols.

The clinic and staff have been the target of community opposition since the miscarriage.

The vets took to Facebook to assume their responsibility and asked not to direct negative comments to the family of Lara, the other cat who picked up the wrong pet.

“The grandmother who accidentally picked up Tara (instead of Lara) did NOT intentionally let Tara out,” the clinic said.

“Ideally, no cat should be allowed out immediately after returning home, and those were the sentiments behind the words typed into the frantic message sent to Tara’s owners.

dr. Crawford said there were policies and steps to ensure such a mix-up does not happen, but unfortunately these were not followed when the pets were released.

“It was a single mistake made by someone who wasn’t thinking about what they were doing at the time,” she said.

‘Similar cats side by side. Everything is labeled, everything is in the right place and it was a human error.

The other cat Lara was released shortly after Tara went missing and has already returned home.

Ms Matthews, who describes Tara as the light of her and her partner’s life, spoke to Daily Mail Australia in July and described how concerned she was.

“Tara always gets into BJVH when we leave and we trusted them because they know Tara personally. There she gets all her checkups and injections.

“She just had her flu shot and one of the vets told us not to worry about Tara as she will get so many hugs because she is known and loved by the staff there.

“In the end…they were the only people responsible for Tara and they abandoned her and us.

‘She’s such a gentle caring soul… we feel outside of ourselves. She’s not a stray… she’s a garden girl and she has no idea how to take care of herself.”

She thanked the community for their outpouring of support, but also added that she “will not tolerate any anger towards the vet staff.”

Bondi Junction Veterinary Hospital became world famous through vet Dr. Chris Brown and the popular television show Bondi Vet, where the long-running show was originally filmed.

The series has since moved to be filmed at a different local veterinary clinic.

Dr Chris Brown has hosted a number of other successful TV shows including I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and The Living Room.