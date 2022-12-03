Sunday, December 4, 2022
Tara Jayne reveals her giant pout and surgically-enhanced side boob in a festive red frock

Melbourne plastic surgery queen Tara Jayne ushered in the silly season with a tantalizing new Instagram post on Saturday

Melbourne plastic surgery queen Tara Jayne ushered in the silly season with a tantalizing new Instagram post on Saturday.

The nurse, who featured on the hit US TV show Botched, showed off her extreme pout and surgically enhanced side boobs in a festive red dress as she posed for the selfie-esque video.

Wearing dramatic make-up, Tara let her raven-black locks fall loosely, and waved suggestively like a remix of Aqua’s Barbie Girl playing in the background.

Tara has become one of the biggest social media stars in the country due to her extreme looks and hard hitting TV interviews.

Her past procedures include five breast augmentations, six nose jobs, and endless rounds of Botox and filler.

Earlier this year, she confirmed she would be going to Istanbul for another round of cosmetic procedures later in the year, despite being warned about it.

Tara revealed her plans for a facelift and breast augmentation to further enhance her 37 inch bust.

She also plans to undergo a controversial new surgical procedure that will permanently change eye color.

Tara said that as far as she is concerned, there is no limit when it comes to her plastic surgery procedures.

While there were those who thought her looks were “extreme,” she said she loved what she saw in the mirror every morning.

“But there is always room for improvement, which is why I’m going to Turkey for another round of surgery,” she said.

‘With me it’s not less is more. It’s the more the better. I am not happy with my breasts. In my opinion they are too small.

“That’s why I want to increase them from 1050cc to 1500cc. When that’s done they’ll look great.’

During her controversial appearance on Botched, surgeons Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow refused to give Tara larger breast implants.

