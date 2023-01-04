Tár and Marcel the Shell With Shoes On are the same movie

2022 may be over, but the best of the year lists are still rolling out as cinephiles catch up on everything they’ve missed in a year where great movies are scattered across every conceivable release platform. Two films that scored highly many of those year-end lists: Todd Field’s 158 minute epic, Tarabout the rise and fall of a fictional conductor (played by Cate Blanchett, who is almost certain of an Oscar nomination for Best Actress), and Dean Fleischer-Camp’s whimsical tune Marcel the shell with shoes ona feature-length extension of some YouTube oddities that went viral 12 years ago.

One of these films is a grim, over-analyzed drama about a world-renowned, sexually manipulative, morally questionable woman in a career that rarely acknowledges women. The other is about a cute, lonely seashell with googly eyes. But oddly enough, it turns out it’s pretty much the same movie, save for a few minor details like “tone” and “intent” and “range” and “execution” and all that stuff. Check out the parallels:

Image: A24 and photo: focus functions

Both films are about touchy, picky, quirky creators who express their personalities through music, have very precise ways of doing so, and dislike outside opinion or interference in their work.

Both protagonists are estranged from their families and try to move on with their lives with the help of non-relatives.

Both Marcel and Lydia Tár turn to assistants for that support, but then make the mistake of believing that those assistants are more personally invested in them than they really are. Both assistants eventually rebel against the emotional needs of the protagonists.

Both protagonists spend a lot of time on screen to be interviewed by real journalists – Adam Gopnik of The New Yorker in Lydia’s case, 60 minutesLesley Stahl in Marcel’s case.

Both protagonists need the cooperation and collaboration of the media to achieve their goals, but both find the side effects overwhelming, problematic and not easy to manage. Both find that their fame brings them unwanted attention from opportunistic people.

In both cases, their assistants covertly film them and spread the video online, where it goes viral and causes a huge outburst.

Both experience devastating loss, and both respond by falling into a crippling depression and withdrawing from everyone they previously interacted with. Both look for simplicity by retreating to the basics of their former lives.

Both eventually reunite with their estranged families.

And at the end of their films, they both express the end of their emotional paralysis by making music for other people. Both films end with a performance where the protagonist again makes music in front of a rather strange-looking audience.

So there you have it – absolutely no meaningful difference between them Tar and Marcel the shell with shoes on. In short, both films have the same fundamental message: artists are hard to work with, so is the media, and the audience is the worst of them all. Weird that we needed two movies about the same thing in one year.

But hey, think about the time we got Armageddon and deep consequences, two action blockbusters about asteroids threatening the earth, in the same year? This is exactly the case. We may even have to rewatch both movies to see if they have any similarities Marcel and tarat.