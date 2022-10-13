Tao of Stieb: No easy way to process Blue Jays’ crushing defeat

As far as the results go for the Toronto Blue Jaysit’s never a good thing if your mind goes back to 1987. And it’s a really bad sign if you’re wondering which misery was worse.

For a franchise that has had more than its share of crushing conclusions, the end of the 2022 campaign is among the worst. If some Jays supporters of a particular vintage instinctively think back to the last week of the 1987 season as their touchstone for fandom’s most devastating moment, you could certainly imagine this generation’s loss to the Mariners this past weekend for decades to come. holds.

That disillusionment and despair will gnaw at the faithful for the coming months. Not only was the ending shockingly shattering, but the season as a whole was deeply confusing at times, especially given the sky-high expectations going into the season.

There are some years where the fans can come to the end of the season with a certain equanimity, and with the ability to appreciate the positives of the season with hope for the future. But it is unlikely that this is one of them.

Much will be explored in the coming months, from the decisions made by the front office last season and on the trade deadline, to the detailed choices made by management on the pitch in the final game. Some will do it to understand what went wrong, and others will do it to assess blame and add to a list of grievances with the franchise’s current regime.

Regardless of the motivation, the instinct to analyze what happened is usually understandable. It’s hard to ask fans to “trust the process” after such a spectacular blast.

It’s also way too early for most to look at the sunny side of the season. Still, despite some shortcomings, the Blue Jays have established themselves as a team to be considered a contender. They finished the season one game earlier than last season, and in the postseason, for what that was worth.

They also still have most of their MLB roster next season. While some may want to flip the roster out of anger or resentment at this point, with a major league roster largely fixed, the team could either make some targeted acquisitions to address the roster’s weaknesses, or to go with major-league depth.

Despite the huge disappointment last weekend, there were several players who came forward last season to assert themselves as key members of a future championship contender. Alek Manoah, Jordan Romano, Alejandro Kirk and Santiago Espinal have all delivered top performances this season, and probably more than we expected at the start of the year.

And although the cornerstones of the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette did not vastly improve from their 2021 performance, they contributed enough to cement their place as elite contributors to a young core.

There are clearly areas for deeper exploration, such as the rotation, the bank depth, and a different look than the bullpen. Despite the instinct to blow up the roster and start over, the advantage — as far as anyone might want to hear at this point — is that the Blue Jays are closer to the start of their competitive window than the end.

They failed to live up to the highest expectations, neither for an AL East pennant nor for a deep run in the playoffs. Their 92 wins are close to what some projection systems had come up with for them, although fans could be excused if they went into the season in anticipation of closer to 100 wins. But the difference between where they finished and the highest expectations is about one extra win every three weeks.

This is not to assume that the current roster could come back and necessarily replicate what they’ve done this year. Progress, as the newer saying goes, is not linear. They could fix shortcomings and still have a lesser record next season.

Their division will remain highly competitive, and while the schedule may be a little more balanced next year, the Blue Jays’ fortunes will still largely depend on how they stack up against their AL East rivals.

And while there’s a story that young teams learn to win by coping with adversity through tough losses, it’s worth checking out the history of the seasons between the 1987 collapse and the eventual glory of 1992 and 1993. In those years, playoffs turned into defeats in 1989 and 1991, and another epic failure of a finish in 1990. The elation in those championship seasons was not just about winning, but about finally being able to breathe out after years of the worst. accepted.

And as much as Blue Jays fans would like to look ahead and put such deep disappointment behind them, it will be hard not to be skeptical as the team moves forward, apprehensive every step of the way.

Such a crushing defeat brings much higher expectations if fans want to invest their hurt sense of hope in the future.

