Tanveer Sangha ruled out of New South Wales action with back stress fracture
Sangha, who has been involved with Australia’s white-ball team, is aiming to return to action during the BBL, where he will play for the Sydney Thunder.
He was with the Australia A team that toured Sri Lanka earlier this year, taking seven wickets in the two four-day matches, and had a brief stint as a substitute in the Hundred with Birmingham Phoenix. He also traveled to India as part of the group that attended the MRF Academy in Chennai.
Sangha made his first-class debut last season and has taken 24 wickets in eight matches. He has a very impressive T20 record of 37 wickets at 18.43 and an economy rate of 7.46.
Lyon has been included in New South Wales’ squad for the Marsh Cup opener against Victoria on Friday and, not being part of Australia’s T20I set-up, will have the chance for plenty of Shield cricket before the first home Test against the West Indies at the end of November.
Youngsters Ollie Davies (hip) and Hayden Kerr (finger) are also on the injured list for New South Wales. Davies, like Sangha, is aiming to make a comeback during the BBL.