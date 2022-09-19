Tanveer Sangha ruled out of New South Wales action with back stress fracture

New South Wales leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha has been ruled out of the first part of the domestic season with a stress fracture in his lower back.

Sangha, who has been involved with Australia’s white-ball team, is aiming to return to action during the BBL, where he will play for the Sydney Thunder.

He was with the Australia A team that toured Sri Lanka earlier this year, taking seven wickets in the two four-day matches, and had a brief stint as a substitute in the Hundred with Birmingham Phoenix. He also traveled to India as part of the group that attended the MRF Academy in Chennai.

Sangha made his first-class debut last season and has taken 24 wickets in eight matches. He has a very impressive T20 record of 37 wickets at 18.43 and an economy rate of 7.46.

His injury means he is unlikely to partner Nathan Lyon this season, with the final leg of the Sheffield Shield taking place when the Test team is in India in February and March.

Lyon has been included in New South Wales’ squad for the Marsh Cup opener against Victoria on Friday and, not being part of Australia’s T20I set-up, will have the chance for plenty of Shield cricket before the first home Test against the West Indies at the end of November.