Tanner Horner: Woman says she was raped by murder suspect in 2014 when she was a teen

A Texas woman says she was raped in 2014 by Tanner Lynn Horner when she was 16 years old and “blacked out drunk,” the man suspected of abducting and murdering 7-year-old Athena Strand on Wednesday.

Strand was found dead Friday night, police confirmed in Wise County, northwest of Dallas.

Investigators revealed she likely died “within an hour” of being abducted from where she lived in Paradise, Texas.

The suspect, 31-year-old aspiring musician Tanner Horner, of Lake Worth, confessed to the kidnapping and murder of Athena, it is alleged.

DailyMail.com has discovered that Shay Marie, a 23-year-old woman from Texas, has said publicly and repeatedly on social media that Horner raped her in 2014. It is not clear whether the woman ever went to authorities with her allegations.

In 2018, the woman posted a series of screenshots of text conversations she had with friends and with Horner’s girlfriend at the time.

Marie writes: ‘On a Friday night, [Horner] got me drunk with the intention of having sex with me. I was almost drunk when he decided to rape me. I physically couldn’t fight him. My body wouldn’t move.’

“The next day I still hadn’t figured it out… It was just Tanner and me. I could hardly remember anything from the night before at this point. We did sour. We were fine until the come down. I was lying on the floor with my back to him,” she wrote.

The victim continued: “He kept touching me. I pushed his hand away several times. Began to have severe anxiety. I was frozen. I cried. He caressed my legs and she and talked about my most recent ex at the time. He wouldn’t stop.’

Marie continued, “He wouldn’t give me his address so I could leave. He wouldn’t leave the room so I could change. He continued to demand that I speak to him and asked what he had done wrong. He acted innocent. He started cutting himself behind me. I got my friend. I had to run and hide in the bathroom. She and her mother came to get me. By the time it got there it was about 8am on a Sunday morning. I haven’t spoken to him since then.’

In a subsequent post, the woman wrote about the circumstances of the attack, saying that at the time she had “broken my heart by my first love.” I was reckless and hooked up with everyone, and being the girl hanging out at band practice was so cool for 16-year-old me.”

The victim wrote in a November 2019 Facebook post, “Friendly reminder that Tanner Horner is a rapist.”

In another post from last September, the woman said, “I’m 23. The guy who attacked me when I was 16 was 23. We were “friends”, he tried to convince me to go out with him and I refused. We stayed “friends” until he could get me drunk enough to take advantage of me – a 16-year-old kid.’

She also said, “I couldn’t imagine in a million years being friends with a 16 year old right now, let alone trying to date/sleep with a 16 year old.” I’ll never understand.’

Posts on the suspect’s Instagram page indicate that he was an aspiring musician and was in a band called Commit and Conquer.

Horner was charged with aggravated murder and kidnapping and is being held on $1.5 million bail.

“We’re just sad it didn’t end the way we hoped it would,” Sheriff Lane Akin said at a news conference Friday night.

Horner is the only suspect authorities believe is responsible in the case, Akin said. He had no relationship or connection with the family.

The child was dropped off at her home in Paradise at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.

At some point after that, the youngster was standing outside her house after an argument with her stepmother. At the same time, Horner delivered a FedEx package to her home.

When Athena stopped coming in and couldn’t be found in her bedroom, her stepmother reported her missing to the police around 6:40 p.m.

Police believe the girl was likely abducted from her driveway, just 200 yards from the safety of her home.

Authorities could only connect the dots between Athena’s disappearance and Horner’s delivery route after a tip-off, with the FBI, Texas Rangers and Wise County Sheriff’s Offices working together to bring the case to a quick but tragic end, though two false leads were dispatched police are looking for the girl in all the wrong places.

The youngster’s body was eventually found 10 miles away from her home.

The County Sheriff paid tribute to locals who helped with the investigation, with hundreds of volunteers coming out to assist in a massive search.

“This community doesn’t like losing our children and we could see it because of all the people who came out and helped us through this ordeal,” Akin said.

“It’s one of the hardest investigations I’ve been involved in, because it’s a child, and every time a child dies, it hits your heart. You compare that child to your own children when they were that age,” he added.

When asked about the family’s reaction to the girl’s death, “They are devastated,” Akin said.

“They are angry because of what happened – a precious child taken from their lives.”

FedEx released a statement on Friday evening extending their condolences to the family: “Words cannot express our shock at the news of this tragic event. Our thoughts are first and foremost with the family at this very difficult time.’