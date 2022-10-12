‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia hint at ‘done deal’ for a long-awaited super fight

It looks like Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Ryan Garcia’s endless war of words can finally turn into action in the ring.

It’s been a disappointing last few weeks in the boxing world, with huge fights like Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua and Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn falling through, but now Davis and Garcia could be here to save the day.

Garcia and Davis both compete between lightweight and super lightweight and they are two of the biggest names in the sport

The pair have clashed on social media a number of times in recent years and it always seemed inevitable that Davis and Garcia would meet due to their similar weight, skill level and popularity.

After Garcia’s most recent KO win over Javier Fortuna, he shouted “Tank,” who responded on social media saying, “Until the end of the year…#TheONE.”

More recently, the pair came face to face at a nightclub and had a brief altercation, as Garcia explained live on Instagram: “I actually saw ‘Tank’ at the club.

“He’s a tough guy. I went to his table and said, ‘Hey, are we going to make this fight?’

“I think he was offended by that and got all excited and so I asked him, ‘There’s no respect here’ and he replied, ‘No, there’s no respect here’…

“Then he grabbed my necklace, but I wasn’t worried about it because there are so many guards, I know he wouldn’t take my necklace or do anything, he just wanted to look tough…

getty Garcia Called Davis After KOing Fortuna And Now It Looks Like The Fight Could Happen

“You know, in battle that’s where it really happens, outside the ring you can do whatever you want tough.

“But inside the ring it all changes. I’m not confused with the tough acting, I’m only tough when I have to.”

Now it seems the time for talk and out-of-ring antics is over, as both men have hinted on Twitter that the fight is finally over.

Davis tweeted a cryptic message simply saying, “Done,” before Garcia posted his own tweet a few minutes later, saying, “Done.”