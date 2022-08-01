Tania Burgess murderer ‘DL’ released from prison 17 years after brutally stabbing her 48 times

Tania Burgess (pictured) was 15 years old when she was mugged and stabbed 48 times while walking home from school. The teen uttered her killer’s name just before she died

A man who brutally murdered 15-year-old Tania Burgess by stabbing her 48 times has been released from prison.

Tania was 15 when a boy, then 16, ambushed and stabbed her on July 19, 2005 at Foresters Beach on the NSW Central Coast, leaving her for dead.

Witnesses came to Tania’s aid and heard the young teen pronounce her killer’s name just before she died.

The 32-year-old man was paroled from Cessnock Correctional Center on Monday morning.

He will remain anonymous 17 years after the frenzied attack due to state laws prohibiting the identification of adults who committed crimes as children.

He is known only by the initials DL.

Parents Mandy and Chris Burgess fight to change the law that keeps the identity of their daughter’s killer a secret.

“He should not take responsibility for what he has done,” her father, Mr. Burgess, said 9News.

Tania’s mother said there was no justice for her daughter because her killer would walk free and remain anonymous.

“Whether he was young at that age or 16 or now in his thirties as a man. I’ll never forget it,’ said Mrs. Burgess.

“What matters more to me is that he won’t hurt another family like he did to us.

“There is no justice. It’s just a legal system that we abide by.

“What happened to Tania, there is no justice. Nothing about what happened to her and what we saw that day is justice.’

Tania was taking a shortcut home through the parking lot of Forrester’s Beach Resort (pictured) when DL – a boy she took the bus with but didn’t go to school with – attacked her

After being identified by a dying Tania, DL was arrested on the night of the gruesome murder. He was given the maximum sentence of 22 years, but his sentence was reduced by four years on appeal

The NSW State Parole Authority accepted expert advice on June 23 that strongly recommended DL be released under supervision before his full sentence expired next year.

Justice James Wood said the terms of DL’s parole included 24-hour electronic surveillance, which was critical to keeping the community safe.

“The priority now is surveillance to promote his reintegration and the protection of the public,” the Serious Offenders Review Council report said.

DL must meet a total of 15 bail conditions, which include providing daily reports to authorities of all his movements, being monitored electronically and being treated by a forensic psychologist.

Judge Wood expressed his deepest condolences to Tania’s parents who attended the court hearing.

Tania’s parents, Chris and Mandy Burgess (pictured, with their murdered daughter Tania and their other daughter Gemma), petition to reveal the identity of their daughter’s killer to the public

That fateful day in 2005, Tania was taking a shortcut home through the parking lot of Forrester’s Beach Resort when DL—a boy she took the bus with but didn’t attend school—attacked her.

Vacationers saw DL standing over Tania before coming to her rescue as she lay dying in a pool of blood, struggling to breathe.

While most of DL’s stab wounds were superficial, one reached Tania’s heart.

Police arrested DL at his home in nearby Bateau Bay and found bloodied clothing in his bedroom.

During his trial, it took the jury just 90 minutes to convict him. He received a maximum sentence of 22 years with a non-parole period of 17 years.

The sentence was reduced by four years on appeal in 2018, making him eligible for parole since mid-2018.

Tania’s mother said that DL had never repented and now had a chance at adult life – a life he denied her daughter.

Chris and Mandy Burgess (pictured, leaving King Street Courts on the first day of their daughter’s murder trial), argued that DL should never be released and that they should be given the chance at an adult life that their daughter was denied forever

Mrs. Burgess started a petition for law reform that would reveal the identity of a perpetrator of heinous crimes and which has received nearly 150,000 signatures.

“We are saddened and afraid to know that our legal system in Australia can allow someone who so brutally murdered our daughter, who has shown no remorse for his heinous crime, is now eligible for parole after just 13 1/2 years,” wrote Ms. Burgess. .

“Support us as we give our daughter Tania the justice she deserves…press our government to change the identification law of serious offenders when they turn 18 so that they can be identified to the public.”