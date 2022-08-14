Tan Bomb: Mommy turns $200K over by selling a bath bomb that nourishes your body and removes fake tan

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mother of two turned over $200,000 in 18 months after creating a relaxing bath bomb that removes fake tan without exfoliating the skin.

Candace Cronin, from the Gold Coast, has loved sunbathing since she was a teenager and launched Tan Bomb in October 2020 after two years of formulating the perfect product.

The 37-year-old told FEMAIL that she has sensitive skin and couldn’t use any chemical foam or gel cleansers on the market because it would leave her with red, blotchy skin.

Tan Bomb is formulated with Australian-made natural, nourishing ingredients to hydrate the skin while also removing the old tan in 15 minutes.

The product is also infused with Epsom salts (magnesium) to help relieve tired, sore muscles.

Mother of two Candace Cronin, from the Gold Coast, (pictured) has loved sunbathing since she was a teenager and launched Tan Bomb in October 2020

The nourishing lilac Tan Bomb (pictured) doubles as a fake tanner and primer that nourishes the skin while you relax in the bath

Images shared online show how well the $16.95 product works at removing fake tan without scrubbing the skin (Pictured: Before and After)

“I’m a huge avid tanner — always been since I was 16 — so I know all too well how tedious and time-consuming it can be to scrub off fake tan with harsh, chemical-based tangoms,” Candace said.

‘With sensitive skin, I found using all the chemical-based foams and cleansers on the market to be quite harsh on the skin, especially when scrubbing with a mitt.

“It would make the skin red and blotchy after exfoliating and being dry for days – this is the worst for a new application of fake tan.”

Candace and her then business partner wanted to create a product that doubles as a fake tanner and primer that nourishes the skin while she relaxes in the bath.

Customers can expect a burst of black raspberry and vanilla after dropping the Tan Bomb into the tub of warm water. The water then turns into a velvet blanket that nourishes and gently exfoliates the skin

Candace said she first thought of the idea four years ago and that product development took two years to make sure the formulation was 100 percent correct.

“Getting the right Australian-made ingredients was quite tricky to begin with and for the product to work optimally, the amounts have to be 100 percent accurate,” she said.

Candace and her business partner invested approximately $30,000 for the product ingredients, production equipment, packaging, website, subscriptions and minimum advertising dollars.

Candace said she first thought of the idea four years ago and that it took product development two years to make sure the formulation was 100 percent correct.

The bath bomb will not stain the tub, but old residue of fake tan can linger around the bottom of the waterline

Despite the innovative product, Candace said the first month of sales was “not groundbreaking.”

“I’ve learned that you really need an audience to launch yourself into. We didn’t have this and looking back this would have been a great way to start,” she said.

“My advice if you want to market a product is to start an Instagram or TikTok page first and toss out teasers of what comes with nice aesthetics. It will build the hype and encourage those first purchases.

“We got quite a bit of organic website traffic and word of mouth through our branding.”

Tan Bomb also sells a tanning glove, exfoliating body belt and bundle packs

Customers can expect a burst of black raspberry and vanilla after dropping the Tan Bomb into the tub of warm water.

The water then turns into a velvety blanket that nourishes and gently exfoliates the skin.

The bath bomb will not stain the tub, but old remnants of fake tan can linger around the bottom of the waterline.

Tan Bomb also sells a tanning glove, exfoliating body belt, and bundle packs.