Tamzin Outhwaite, 51, says she’s old enough ‘to be her boyfriends mother’ but doesn’t worry

Tamzin Outhwaite has said she is not worried about the 20-year age difference between herself and her boyfriend, as she detailed their relationship on Wednesday.

The EastEnders actress, 51, revealed that despite receiving the ‘strange’ comment from people saying she’s ‘old enough to be his mother’, age isn’t an issue for the couple.

She gave insight into her relationship with Tom Child, 31, and revealed that staying fit helps her feel sexier and she even works out in her underwear for him.

No worries: Tamzin Outhwaite, 51, has said she’s not worried about the 20-year age difference between herself and boyfriend Tom Child, 31, as she described their relationship on Wednesday

Speaking in an interview with The sunTazmin admitted: “I get the strangely strange comment, saying, ‘You look old enough to be his mother.’ Which makes me want to say, “Well, I’m old enough to be his mother, but I’m not!”

‘The age difference is no longer an issue in our relationship. We use it as a comedy to make people laugh, but we never have to talk about it.’

She shared her relationship secrets: “I find that exercising or walking around the house in your underwear gives you more motivation to keep taking care of yourself, especially when only Tom is in the house.”

Tamzin met Tom at a yoga retreat in 2017 and recently admitted that she feels “sexier” than ever with him, compared to her relationship with ex-husband Tom Ellis.

The actress revealed that she was in constant “hormonal battles” throughout her marriage and believes she was “not the best version of herself.”

The former EastEnders star spoke to Gabby Logan on The Mid-Point Podcast about reaching a point in her life with Tom, 30, where she is “comfortable and very happy.”

She said, “I feel like there was always a hormonal imbalance, with labor, or miscarriage, or whatever and not full term with babies.

“So I feel like I was either pregnant, trying to get pregnant, just after pregnancy for much of that marriage. So I wouldn’t say I was the best version of myself.”

The mother of two, who has been in a relationship with Tom for four years, admitted that while she thinks she would be okay on her own, her current relationship is only improving her life.

She said, “I’ve honestly never felt so sexy, and I think that’s because [Tom] That really understands me, that I am in a phase in my life where I feel really comfortable and very happy. And I love him, we are having a great time.

“But if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be standing in the corner, on the floor, sliding off the walls, crying. I’d still have my whole life and he’s just improving that, and that’s the beauty.’

Tamzin and her ex-husband, who share children Florence, 13, and Marnie, nine, broke up when it was revealed he had cheated on her with Lost actress Emilie de Ravin.