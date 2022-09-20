Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans’ appeal of one-game suspension will be heard Tuesday

Mike Evans’ appeal of his one-game suspension from the NFL will be heard on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers wide receiver was suspended by the league on Monday for his role in an on-field brawl during Sunday’s 20-10 win over the rival Saints in New Orleans.

His appeal was now set to be heard on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter. The NFL and NFLPA have jointly appointed James Thrash to oversee the appeal.

The incident occurred after a third-down incompletion when Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore (far right) began jawing at Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (second right)

Evans (second right) intervened with force after Lattimore and his quarterback collided

The incident occurred after a third-down incompletion when Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore began jawing at Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

Officially, Evans is in violation of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 8(g), which prohibits “unnecessarily running, diving into, cutting or throwing the body at or at a player who is out of play or should not reasonably have expected such contact by an opponent before or after the ball is dead.’

He also violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which prohibits any action that is “contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

In a letter to Evans, NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote: ‘After a play ended, you walked towards your sideline. Noticing your teammates engaged in a confrontation with Saints’ players, you ran towards that area of ​​the field and violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent who was part of that confrontation.

The confrontation led to the benches spilling onto the field, with a shoving match as a result

Marcus Maye (right) and Evans (near right) tangled with Lattimore and others in the melee

“You knocked your opponent to the ground and a melee ensued between players from both teams,” continued Runyan, a former NFL offensive lineman. “Your aggressive behavior could have caused serious injury to your opponent and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

If Evans’ appeal is unsuccessful, he will only be eligible to return to the active roster after the team’s Sept. 25 game against Green Bay.

Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette got into a shoving match with Lattimore before Evans joined the melee, flattening the veteran defensive back and engaging with a few other Saints players.

Speaking in the locker room after the incident, Evans appeared to suggest that things should be left on the field and that neither he nor his nemesis Lattimore should face more punishment.

Mike Evans subsequently told reporters that he should not be suspended for his hit on Lattimore

“It gets spicy when you get to New Orleans,” Evans told the Tampa Bay Times. ‘They are a good team, a physical team.

All I see is Lattimore beating Lee [Fournette] in the face or something and then pushed Tom.

‘That was all I saw. I just pushed him’.

Evans has a history with Lattimore, having previously received a one-game suspension for a hit on him in 2017.

“In 2017, I didn’t even get kicked out and it was really a cheap shot,” Evans said. ‘It wasn’t. He punched my teammate in the face and I just pushed him to the ground.’

A clip of Evans went viral on social media after the clip, in which the landline was filmed clearly shouting to a coach: ‘It’s Tom Brady! What do you want me to do?’