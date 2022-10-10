Tampa Bay suspends Ian Cole after NHL star is accused of sexually abusing woman when she was a minor

The Tampa Bay Lightning has suspended defender Ian Cole pending an investigation into social media allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman when she was a minor.

The Lightning said Sunday night that they were fully cooperating with the NHL in an investigation and were making the decision to suspend Cole until they gather more details.

It is the latest off-ice scandal for rock hockey and casts doubt on sports culture.

“Our organization takes these allegations very seriously,” the team said in a statement. “No member of the organization, including players, will comment further at this time.”

Cole, 33, said in a statement from agent Kevin Magnuson that he completely denies the allegations and will work with the league, the team and their legal departments in the upcoming investigation.

“I take very seriously the allegations leveled against me in an anonymous tweet today,” Cole said. “I look forward to clearing my name and showing the NHL and the Tampa Bay Lightning that these allegations are baseless.”

In an anonymous statement posted on Twitter Friday, the female prosecutor alleged that Cole pressured her to have sex multiple times when she was a minor after he reached the NHL.

She accused Cole of emotional and sexual abuse and said the NHL should hold itself and its players accountable for creating an environment of misogyny and predatory behavior.

Ian Cole #28 of the Tampa Bay Lightning poses for his official headshot for the 2022-2023 season on October 8, 2022 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Tampa Bay Lightning defender Ian Cole (28) before an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers Saturday, October 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida

“My first sexual encounter with Ian was when I was a minor in high school,” the anonymous author wrote.

“He had been playing in the NHL for a few years then. He was very aware of my age and that I was a teenager in high school. He pressured me to have sex with him that night… he wouldn’t take no.

“I was targeted by him because he knew I was an inexperienced teenager who could easily be abused in this way.

“Ian felt encouraged to emotionally and sexually abuse me and other women because the NHL fosters a culture of misogyny,” she added.

“The NHL must hold itself and their players accountable for creating a stimulating environment of misogynistic and predatory behavior. Those who defend his character are the ones who have allowed him to do so for so long, and are well aware of his abusive behavior towards women.”

Cole, 33, made his NHL debut with St. Louis in 2010 and played five seasons for the Blues before being traded to Pittsburgh.

It was not clear where he was playing when the person said Cole was sexually abusing and grooming her.

Born in Michigan, Cole has played 780 regular season and playoff games with St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Colorado, Minnesota and Carolina, and is a two-time Stanley Cup winner.

He signed a $3 million one-year contract with Tampa Bay in July.

Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed on Sunday that the league had launched an investigation.

Daly added that the league had no prior knowledge of the allegations until they were posted on social media.

The Cole investigation comes as the NHL is reviewing allegations of a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by eight members of the Canadian junior team at a 2018 gala.

Earlier this year, news surfaced that Hockey Canada has settled a lawsuit with the woman. Several players from that team currently play in the NHL.

Speaking of Hockey Canada’s situation, Commissioner Gary Bettman said in July that he didn’t think hockey has a culture problem.

“I think there are issues that are experienced in all sports and across society that are unacceptable and I don’t think we’re any different from anyone in that regard and I certainly don’t think that’s an issue at the NHL level.” Bettman said at the time.

“I can’t necessarily speak to the other levels of hockey. Not to suggest it’s okay, but there were many reports of other incidents in other sports and behavior that is unacceptable. I want to keep our game on a higher level.’