Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady pranks fans as he pretends to cut off a finger

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady decided to poke fun at the latest reports that he had a damaged finger while reminding Falcons fans of the biggest collapse in Super Bowl history.

The jokes came in two separate videos Brady shot with celebrity chef Nick DiGiovanni and then posted on their Twitter accounts.

In the video posted on Brady’s own account, DiGiovanni gives him instructions on how to throw a knife.

“It’s just a knife throw,” says DiGiovanni. ‘Everybody does it. You just have to take it and put it in the board.’

Tom Brady pranked fans by sharing a video of him pretending to chop off his finger on Friday

Brady then slams the knife into a cutting board before grabbing his hand, loudly exclaiming and revealing what appears to be half of his index finger missing as DiGiovanni looks on in horror.

The video appeared to pull back from another video and act as an outro to the one posted on DiGiovanni’s account.

This clip served as a how-to video for making TB12 protein-infused avocado ice cream.

As he runs through the ingredients required to make the ice cream, DiGiovanni calls for 28 cashews.

Another video poked fun at Brady’s former team, the Patriots’ comeback against the Falcons

To which Brady then reacts, he says ‘and three dates…28-3’, before flashing directly into the camera and pouring the dates into a blender.

The NFL superstar was referring to the time the Falcons blew a 28-3 halftime lead in Super Bowl LI as Brady’s former team the New England Patriots came back to win 34-28.

However, the Buccaneers have serious issues over Brady’s finger. Although still intact, the quarterback was added to Tampa Bay’s injured list on Friday, just hours after the clips were shared.

But listed as a full participant, Brady is still expected to play in the Buccaneers’ home opener Sunday against the Packers.

Brady had been asked about the injury on Thursday and said he felt ‘good’, while Bucs coach Todd Bowles said he had been a full participant in Friday’s practice and was ‘ready to go’ for Sunday’s game.