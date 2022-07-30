Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit by a huge injury blow as center Ryan Jenson could be out until DECEMBER.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star center Ryan Jensen will be out of action for several months after suffering a knee injury in practice on Thursday.

Jensen went down during team practice and immediately grabbed his left knee before throwing off his helmet in frustration.

The entire team gathered around Jensen before he was taken away by doctors.

Ryan Jensen is expected to miss months with a more accurate timetable coming after he receives MRI results, according to coach Todd Bowles

He had to leave the field on a golf cart after sustaining a knee injury in practice

“We don’t know how serious it is, but I do know that he will be missing for a considerable time, up to a few months,” Bowles said. “Whether he comes back later in the season, November or December, depends on what they find. But he won’t be available any time soon.’

Bowles also announced that Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett would compete in the middle as the team evaluates its options to replace Jensen.

That’s going to be an uphill battle — both are very smart, both are very difficult, so it’s better to happen now than in the middle of the season so that every guy can get some practice reps and prepare for it, and I think either one would be good,” Bowles said.

Robert Hainsey (left) and Nick Leverett (right) will battle it out until further notice to replace Ryan Jensen as the Buccaneers’ starting center.

Star-wide receiver Mike Evans told the media the team will miss Jensen and his energy dearly

Jensen re-signed with the Buccaneers this offseason on a 4-year deal worth $42 million with $22 million guaranteed. Tampa made keeping him a priority this off-season, signing the deal shortly after the free agency started.

Several of Jensen’s teammates, including star player Mike Evans, took the time to share how much his impact will be missed down the attacking line and in the locker room.

“He’s really our enforcer if you think about it, of our offense,” Evans said. “Such a great guy, a great teammate. He brings that energy. I pray for him and his family. We will certainly miss him… We will miss him very much.’

The departure of both of the Buccaneers’ novice guards will make Jensen’s loss even harder to deal with.

Ryan Jensen celebrates Super Bowl win on the field with his son after victory over Kansas City

Tampa’s offensive line has already taken several blows this summer and Jensen’s injury will only make things worse.

Bucs’ super offensive line, which was one of the most enduring in the league last season, has already lost guard Alex Cappa who signed with the Cleveland Browns in free agency and guard Ali Marpet who retired.

Missing three of last year’s five starters, the Buccaneers are likely to run into some trouble along the inside of the offensive line this season.