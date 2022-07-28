Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen is carted off the field with a knee injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are stranded after starting center Ryan Jensen was forced to leave the field on a golf cart during Thursday’s practice after sustaining a knee injury.

The 2021 Pro Bowl roster batted his helmet in frustration and was surrounded by teammates after the mood immediately turned bleak.

The 31-year-old veteran put no weight on his right leg as he was helped from the cart into the Tampa Bay facility, police said. the athletic.

The extent of the injury is currently unknown and Jensen is being tested. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Jensen had suffered a knee injury, but did not go into detail.

“All I know at this point is that he went down with one knee,” Bowles said, adding that if they know the severity of the injury, they “will go from there.”

“That usually happens when you have a player on the right who is clearly a really good player, but also just a great person and a leader, and his toughness – those kinds of things, about him, that define him,” said general manager Jason Licht. .

“When a player like that gets injured and he has had multiple injuries in his career, without missing time, it drains everyone. We wait and see what it is and hope for the best.’

Jensen was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season after starting all 17 games for the Bucs. He has not missed a start since the 2016 season.

If the injury is serious and Jensen is sidelined for a while, it will be a huge blow to Tom Brady’s offense.

Tampa Bay will be forced to rely on young center Robert Hainsey to act in Jensen’s absence.

The Buccaneers fielded the 23-year-old in the third round last year with a situation like this in mind, whether they needed to cover Jensen during an injury or replace him if he went free.

It will still be a big question from Hainsey who will face a trial by fire as one of the three new faces on the inside of the line.

Jensen signed a three-year $39 million contract extension with the Buccaneers in March. He signed with the Bucs as a free agent in 2018 and in the 2020 season helped them to a Super Bowl win at their home stadium – protecting Brady.