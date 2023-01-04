Tammy Hembrow’s sister Emilee is roasted after getting a VERY outdated tattoo

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Emilee Hembrow is toasty after getting her husband’s name, Emrah, tattooed on her neck.

The older sister of fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow showed off her new ink in a video shared on La Femme Tattoo House’s Instagram page.

The Gold Coast tattoo parlor documented the process – from selecting the style to a close-up of the fine line being inked behind her ear.

Emilee Hembrow is toasty after getting her husband’s name, Emrah, tattooed on her neck. Pictured: Emilee Hembrow (left), with sisters Amy (center) and Tammy Hembrow (right) and their children

But fans didn’t seem too impressed with the discreet tattoo.

Shared in a repost on Influencer Updates AUseveral grilled Emilee, 30, for getting her husband’s name on her body, with some even comparing it to “cattle burn.”

God no. By your ear??’ a user wrote.

Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow’s older sister showed off her new ink in a video shared on La Femme Tattoo House’s Instagram page

“I swear this is what people do when their relationship is on the rocks and they need something to cling to,” added another.

One even commented, “Cringe. Who still does that. It’s like branding cattle.’

Emilee and her infamously private husband, Emrah Ada, tied the knot in 2015 and are said to have married in Greece.

But fans didn’t seem too impressed with the discreet tattoo. Pictured: Emilee (left), with sisters Starlette Thynne (center) and Tammy Hembrow (right)

In a repost shared on Influencer Updates AU, several Emilee, 30, grilled for getting her husband’s name on her body, with some even comparing it to ‘cattle branding’

According to Emilee, Emrah proposed to her after only knowing her for three weeks.

In October 2021, the mother of two shared a photo of the couple over dinner, writing in the caption, ‘My other half ❤️ Thankful for this man every day. I honestly didn’t believe in soul mates until I met you.

She continued, “Fun fact, he proposed to me after knowing him for 3 weeks.”

Emilee’s infamous private husband (pictured behind her) proposed to her after only three weeks of knowing each other

Emilee wrote, “He said he knew he’d be with me the day we met.” The couple is the parents of daughter Aaliyah Snow, Gabriel Storm and Giselle Dream. The photo shows Emilee with her husband and their children

“He said he knew he’d be with me the day we met,” she added, along with the hashtags “when you know you know” and “soulmate.”

They share three young children, Aaliyah Snow, six, Gabriel Storm, three, and Giselle Dream, one.

The Gold Coast star was pregnant with her third child when she experienced a heartbreaking stillbirth in June 2020.

A month later, Emilee shared a heartbreaking photo of herself holding her baby boy – Jamal Reign Ada – and described holding the stillborn child as “surreal.”