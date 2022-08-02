Tammy Hembrow turns heads as she flaunts her post-baby body in lingerie

Fitness guru Tammy Hembrow showed off her flawless figure on Tuesday as she posed in front of her bathtub in revealing lingerie.

The 28-year-old donned a lacy gray set with underwear that she pulled high around her waist and a bra that revealed a roomy cleavage.

She posted the photos on Instagram alongside a series of emojis and the hashtag “ready set lounge,” which appears to be an endorsement from Lounge Underwear.

This comes after the influencer revealed how she turned a $400 investment into a $38 million fitness empire.

She first created a PDF of exercises, hired someone to illustrate them, and eventually launched the Tammy Fit app.

“My initial investment was $400 that I spent with someone to illustrate the exercises in the programs I was creating,” she shared. The Australian Financial Review podcast How I Made It.

She continued, “But then I just wanted to take it more and more and then Tammy Fit came up with the app.”

Tammy revealed that she was inspired to launch her own brand after studying business at Bond University.

“I was like, yes, this is it. This is what I’m going to be. My own boss. I want to start my own business,” she explained.

“It was the only lesson that made sense to me. And then I actually dropped out of university.’

Last year, Tammy made her debut on the AFR’s Young Rich List, a list of the richest Australians aged 40 and under.

The fitness influencer is ranked 96th with an estimated net worth of $38 million.

In addition to her two fitness-related companies, Saski Collection and Tammy Fit, she has 13.4 million followers on Instagram and 1.31 million subscribers on YouTube.

She juggles her business empire raising three children, son Wolf and daughter Saskia who she shares with ex-partner Reece Hawkins and her newborn daughter Posy, who she shares with fiancé Matt Poole.