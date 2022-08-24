Tammy Hembrow shows off her VERY flat stomach just two months after giving birth

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow turned heads on Wednesday after showing off her flat stomach, just two months after the birth of her third child.

The 28-year-old’s skimpy outfit consisted of a tiny pink top, denim cut-offs and not much else.

The bombshell completed her stylish outfit with a freshly styled haircut, glowing foundation and a sassy, ​​open-mouthed grin.

Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow (pictured) caught the eye on Wednesday after showing off her flat stomach, just two months after the birth of her third child

Tammy showed off her best angles in the photos, which were posted to her 15.5 million Instagram followers.

Many of her fans went wild with the racy snaps and responded with glowing praise.

One person wrote, “Your body looks amazing with every birth,” while another added that Tammy was the “cutest mommy.”

The 28-year-old’s skimpy outfit consisted of a skimpy pink top and denim cut-offs

Tammy welcomed her third child, daughter Posy, with fiancé Matt Poole on June 19.

She is also mother to son Wolf, six, and daughter Saskia, five, from her relationship with ex-fiancée Reece Hawkins.

Matt shared the exciting news on his Instagram account, writing, “Our little girl, perfect in every way.”

She accessorized her stylish outfit with a freshly styled haircut, a glowing foundation and a sassy pout

Less than two weeks after giving birth, Tammy revealed her slim and toned post-baby body on Instagram.

She explains that before and during her pregnancy, she “stayed as active as possible” by following the programs on her own fitness app.

“I really feel like my core in my entire life was at its best just before I got pregnant with Posy, so I’m excited to see what I can do this time around after baby number 3,” she wrote.