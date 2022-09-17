Tammy Hembrow shows off her figure while channelling her inner Little Mermaid

Tammy Hembrow got in touch with her inner Princess Ariel on Saturday as she showed off her incredible figure and new haircut.

The fitness influencer, 28, flaunted her freshly dyed and blown-out auburn hair while showing off her learned abs.

She dressed in a velvet lime green outfit that consisted of a daring tube top and a split skirt with a twisted front, and posted the snap to Instagram.

Tammy, the founder of Saski Collection, has green silk heels with open toes and a beige handbag with brown fur details.

She captioned the photo, “Ariel who?” as she posed to show off all sides of the revealing outfit and her shiny new hairdo.

It comes when fans are convinced that Tammy and her fiancé Matt Poole called it quits just three months after welcoming their daughter Posy.

Rumors of a split were sparked after an Instagram account noticed that Tammy was wearing her engagement ring intermittently and hasn’t shared a photo with the Ironman since August, 33.

She also failed to post a Father’s Day tribute to Matt earlier this month.

‘[Tammy Hembrow] hasn’t been wearing her engagement ring since 7/31/22,” the account @influencer.updates.au shared via their Story.

She and Matt still don’t live together and haven’t posted any content together in Bali. I think they tried to sort things out when Posy arrived, but it seems they didn’t.’

The account then noted that the last time Tammy wore her ring was “as recent as 20/8” — nearly a month ago. “Also: no Father’s Day mail for Matt,” she added.

Tammy and Matt, who got engaged in November 2021, recently traveled to Bali with their newborn baby and her other two children: son Wolf, six, and daughter Saskia, five.

The TammyFit founder flew to the Indonesian island for a fitness retreat in partnership with Journey Retreats.

While Matt was seen at the airport with the family, not a single photo was shared on his or Tammy’s account as they enjoyed the vacation together.

However, Matt shared several adorable photos with Posy and spent a lot of time with his friends Adam Bennetts, former Masterchef star Hayden Quinn and pro surfer Matt Wilkinson.