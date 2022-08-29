Tammy Hembrow shows off her famous derrière in skimpy swimwear

<!–

Tammy Hembrow is back to show off her incredible figure just two months after the birth of her third child.

In images posted to Instagram on Monday, the fitness influencer posed in skimpy swimsuits.

The 28-year-old showed off her famous derrière as she stretched out on a sun lounge by the pool at her Gold Coast home.

Tammy opted for a barely visible bikini in shades of blue and showed her figure from different angles.

She wrote in the caption next to the images: ‘Sun loverrrr’.

It comes after the blonde revealed she’s “grateful” for everything her body has done for her.

She showed off her incredibly toned physique just two months after the birth of her third child in a series of images shared on Instagram, paying tribute to her figure.

“Grateful for this body and all it does for me,” she wrote in the caption next to the photos.

‘For legs that can run, arms that can lift, lungs that can breathe. For the kids who carried it,” she continued.

“Grateful to be able to train and do what I really love. Grateful for my strength,” Tammy concluded.

In the photos, Tammy showed off her ripped body in a series of mirror selfies as she wore tight, bright orange sportswear while working out.

It comes after Tammy welcomed her third child, daughter Posy, with fiancé Matt Poole on June 19.

She is also mother to son Wolf, six, and daughter Saskia, five, from her relationship with ex-fiancée Reece Hawkins.