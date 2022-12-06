Tammy Hembrow she shows off her ample cleavage as she’s seen after confirming split from Matt Poole

<!–

She confirmed her split with her fiancé Matt Poole this week.

And Tammy Hembrow certainly showed the Ironman what it was missing, as she was spotted for the first time since the news on Tuesday.

The mother of three flaunted her ample cleavage, ripped abs and toned legs in a very revealing cream colored activewear set while running errands on the Gold Coast.

Tammy left little to the imagination in a low-cut crop top paired with matching cycling shorts and a shrug.

She completed her look with a pair of brown Yeezy shoes and a designer handbag.

While her hair was still wet from swimming or showering, Tammy had a full face with makeup on.

At times, the social media star was spotted texting on her iPhone and stopped to take a picture for her Instagram page.

Tammy confirmed her breakup with Matt during a recent photo shoot in Sydney.

She confessed that being a single mother of three was “hard work,” according to one of the makeup artists on set.

A source told the Daily Mail Australia: “Tammy said she and Matt split up a while ago and he was doing his own thing now – which is why she brought her baby Posy daughter on set.”

“Tammy said they did their best to maintain a friendship while sharing their little one.”

It comes after Tammy hit back at a fan when asked if she and Matt have broken up.

When asked why Matt hadn’t appeared in one of her recent YouTube videos, Tammy replied, “That’s just part of my life that I choose not to share anymore.”

“And out of respect for everyone and for my kids, I just don’t feel like I have to explain.”

Over the weekend, Tammy shared some family photos posing with a supermarket Santa — and Matt was notably missing.

The redhead and the kids, including Wolf, Saskia, and Posy, beamed as they sat at Pacific Fair with Santa.

Tammy made no mention of Matt in the photos’ caption, writing instead, “Wormie girls first time with Santa.”

In October, the fitness influencer unfollowed the former Ironman, 34, despite being spotted together the weekend before.

Speculation about their breakup came after Matt was notably absent from Tammy’s recent outings and Instagram feed.

The couple was first rumored to have split in August, just three months after welcoming their daughter Posy in June.

The couple started dating in 2020 and got engaged in November 2021.