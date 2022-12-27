Tammy Hembrow shares a clever breastfeeding hack

Tammy Hembrow has shared a nifty hack that allows you to breastfeed your daughter while doing other things.

The fitness influencer revealed on Instagram that she uses a breast milk collector so “no milk goes to waste.”

“Whether it’s meetings, errands, cooking etc. Here are some ways I like to use my ladybug @haakaanz,” Tammy, 28, wrote along with a video of her doing chores.

Tammy Hembrow (pictured) has shared a clever breastfeeding hack after confirming her split from fiancé Matt Poole

‘Catches let-down so you don’t have to waste milk and fits so easily into your top.’

Tammy continued, “I mostly wear it during a take, as that’s when I have the biggest disappointment, but you can literally take/wear it anywhere.”

It comes after Tammy recently confirmed her split from fiancé Matt Poole just seven months after the birth of their daughter Posy during a photo shoot in Sydney.

She confessed that it was “a tough job being a single mother of three children,” according to one of the makeup artists on set.

The source told Daily Mail Australia: “Tammy said she and Matt split up a while ago and he was doing his own thing now which is why he brought baby Posy on set.”

“Tammy said they were doing everything they could to maintain a friendship while sharing their little one.”

She also recently responded to a fan when asked if she and Ironman Matt had broken up.

When asked why Matt hasn’t appeared in any of her recent YouTube videos, Tammy replied, “That’s just a part of my life that I choose not to share anymore.”

“And out of respect for everyone and my children, I just don’t feel like I have to explain myself.”