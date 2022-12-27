Tammy Hembrow shares a clever breastfeeding hack

Entertainment
By Merry
Tammy Hembrow (pictured) has shared a clever breastfeeding hack after confirming her split from fiancé Matt Poole

Tammy Hembrow Shares Clever Breastfeeding Trick After Confirming Split From Fiancé Matt Poole

By Mary Mrad for Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Tammy Hembrow has shared a nifty hack that allows you to breastfeed your daughter while doing other things.

The fitness influencer revealed on Instagram that she uses a breast milk collector so “no milk goes to waste.”

“Whether it’s meetings, errands, cooking etc. Here are some ways I like to use my ladybug @haakaanz,” Tammy, 28, wrote along with a video of her doing chores.

Tammy Hembrow (pictured) has shared a clever breastfeeding hack after confirming her split from fiancé Matt Poole

‘Catches let-down so you don’t have to waste milk and fits so easily into your top.’

Tammy continued, “I mostly wear it during a take, as that’s when I have the biggest disappointment, but you can literally take/wear it anywhere.”

It comes after Tammy recently confirmed her split from fiancé Matt Poole just seven months after the birth of their daughter Posy during a photo shoot in Sydney.

The fitness influencer revealed on Instagram that she uses a breast milk collector so 'no milk goes to waste'

The fitness influencer revealed on Instagram that she uses a breast milk collector so ‘no milk goes to waste’

She confessed that it was “a tough job being a single mother of three children,” according to one of the makeup artists on set.

The source told Daily Mail Australia: “Tammy said she and Matt split up a while ago and he was doing his own thing now which is why he brought baby Posy on set.”

“Tammy said they were doing everything they could to maintain a friendship while sharing their little one.”

It comes after Tammy recently confirmed her split from fiancé Matt Poole just seven months after the birth of their daughter Posy during a photo shoot in Sydney.

It comes after Tammy recently confirmed her split from fiancé Matt Poole just seven months after the birth of their daughter Posy during a photo shoot in Sydney.

She also recently responded to a fan when asked if she and Ironman Matt had broken up.

When asked why Matt hasn’t appeared in any of her recent YouTube videos, Tammy replied, “That’s just a part of my life that I choose not to share anymore.”

“And out of respect for everyone and my children, I just don’t feel like I have to explain myself.”

He confessed that he was

She confessed that it was “a tough job being a single mother of three children,” according to one of the makeup artists on set.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More