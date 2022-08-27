Tammy Hembrow says she’s ‘grateful’ for her incredible post-baby body

<!–

Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow has revealed she is “grateful” for everything her body has done for her.

The 28-year-old showed off her incredibly toned physique just two months after the birth of her third child in a series of images shared on Instagram.

“Grateful for this body and all it does for me,” she wrote in the caption next to the photos.

‘For legs that can run, arms that can lift, lungs that can breathe. For the kids who carried it,” she continued.

“Grateful to be able to train and do what I really love. Grateful for my strength,” Tammy concluded.

In the photos, Tammy showed off her ripped body in a series of mirror selfies as she wore tight, bright orange sportswear while working out.

It comes after Tammy welcomed her third child, daughter Posy, with fiancé Matt Poole on June 19.

She is also mother to son Wolf, six, and daughter Saskia, five, from her relationship with ex-fiancée Reece Hawkins.

Matt shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing, “Our little girl, perfect in every way.”

Less than two weeks after giving birth, Tammy revealed her slim and toned post-baby body on Instagram.

She explained that before and during her pregnancy, she had “stayed as active as possible” by following the programs on her own fitness app.

“I really feel like my core in my entire life was at its best just before I got pregnant with Posy, so I’m excited to see what I can do this time around after baby number 3,” she wrote.