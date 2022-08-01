Tammy Hembrow reveals how she turned a $400 investment into a $38million fitness empire

Tammy Hembrow has revealed how she turned a $400 investment into a $38 million fitness empire.

The influencer, 28, initially created a PDF document with exercises.

Tammy then hired someone to illustrate the exercises for the program and eventually launched the Tammy Fit app.

Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow (pictured) revealed how she turned a $400 investment into a $38 million fitness empire

“My initial investment was $400 that I spent with someone to illustrate the exercises in the programs I was creating,” she told me. The Australian Financial Review podcast How I Made It.

“But then I just wanted to take it more and more and then Tammy Fit came up with the app.”

Tammy revealed that she was inspired to launch her own brand after studying business at Bond University.

The influencer told The Australian Financial Review’s How I Made It podcast that she initially created a PDF document containing the exercises she wanted to include

“I was like, yes, this is it. This is what I’m going to be. My own boss. I want to start my own business,” she explained.

“It was the only lesson that made sense to me. And then I actually dropped out of university.’

Last year Tammy made her debut on the AFR’s Young Rich List.

The Australian Financial Review’s Young rich list ranks the richest Australians aged 40 and under.

Tammy then hired someone to illustrate the exercises for the program and eventually launched the Tammy Fit app

The fitness influencer is ranked 96th with an estimated net worth of $38 million.

In addition to her two fitness-related companies, Saski Collection and Tammy Fit, she has 13.4 million followers on Instagram and 1.31 million subscribers on YouTube.

She juggles her business empire raising three children, son Wolf and daughter Saskia who she shares with ex-partner Reece Hawkins and her newborn daughter Posy, who she shares with fiancé Matt Poole.