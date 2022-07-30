Tammy Hembrow reveals her go-to postpartum workout

It’s been nearly six weeks since Tammy Hembrow welcomed her third child.

Now the 28-year-old fitness influencer reveals the secret to her incredible post-baby body.

In an Instagram video, Tammy shared her top core exercises that she believes have helped her achieve the best results.

Tammy Hembrow Reveals The Secret To Her Incredible Post-Baby Body

‘Reconnecting with your core & pelvic floor after pregnancy & childbirth takes time & patience but is SO important!!’ she wrote alongside her demonstration video while hooking up her fitness app.

“You should start working your deep core muscles before going back to your usual workout. (And always with your doctor’s permission, of course!)’

Tammy listed five exercises that “strengthen your postpartum abs,” including pelvic tilt, toe taps, leg extensions, and heel slides.

In the video, while demonstrating the workout to her followers, the mother of three wore a cream-colored activewear set from her brand Saski Collection.

Fans praised the YouTube star in the comments for sharing the “gentle” exercises.

“Love this and love how it’s all so gentle, too great job mumma xxx,” one user wrote.

‘I love how soft this looks! I’ll be sure to try after the baby gets here,” added another.

Tammy’s post comes nearly six weeks after she welcomed daughter Posy with her Ironman fiancé Matt Poole. She gave birth on June 19.

She is also mother to son Wolf, six, and daughter Saskia, five, from her relationship with ex-fiancée Reece Hawkins.

Less than two weeks after giving birth, Tammy revealed her slim and toned physique postpartum, explaining that before and during her pregnancy, she “stayed as active as possible” by following her programs on her own fitness app.

“I love how soft this looks!” a follower commented

“I really feel like my core in my entire life was at its best just before I got pregnant with Posy, so I’m excited to see what I can do this time around after baby number 3!”

Tammy, who said she’s ready to get back into a fitness regime six weeks after giving birth, also stressed that everyone’s journey is different.

Please DO NOT be hard on yourself or compare yourself to others. We all have different genes, different lifestyles, different circumstances etc,” she wrote.

Celeste (pictured) had previously criticized the activewear mogul for showing off her slim body so soon after giving birth, saying it sent a ‘dangerous’ message to other moms

‘That said, I work and have worked incredibly hard and want nothing more than to motivate and inspire you!’

The post received a lot of positive reactions, but not everyone was happy with the star who shared her results.

Comedian Celeste Barber called on Tammy to show off her physique just 12 days after giving birth, criticizing the activewear mogul for sending a “dangerous” message to other moms.

Tammy was back in skinny jeans a few weeks after giving birth

“No disrespect, well done to your success but this is dangerous,” Celeste, 40, wrote, alongside images of Tammy posing in a form-fitting crop top and leggings.

“Women should NEVER feel like they have to put on sportswear and show off their bodies, especially 12 days after having a baby. 12 DAYS!’

Celeste, who has two young sons with her husband Api Robin, also shared her own experience a few days after giving birth.

The YouTuber has also emphasized that the postpartum journey is different for everyone and not to ‘compare yourself to others’

‘This body created life x3!’ Tammy captioned the post, before directly tagging Celeste and writing: ‘And I’ll wear what I want’

“Gosh, I was in a bag and screaming into a pillow after I had my babies. How we look is irrelevant. Be kind to yourself, moisten your nipples and unfollow accounts that make you feel c*t!’ she said.

Tammy responded to the comedian, swiping as she stood next to a bathroom mirror selfie while wearing pink lingerie.

‘This body created life x3!’ Tammy captioned the post, before directly tagging Celeste, writing, “And I’ll wear what I want.”