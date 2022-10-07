Tammy Hembrow reveals the frustrating habit she sees 'time and time again' at her local gym

<!–

She has built a multimillion dollar empire thanks to her incredibly popular fitness videos.

So it’s safe to say Tammy Hembrow knows a thing or two about working out.

On Friday, the 28-year-old revealed the one thing that frustrates her at her local gym – people who don’t exercise properly.

Filming herself from inside her car, she explained: ‘I’ve just finished working out at the gym. Time and time again I see people working out and they’re just kind of going.

‘They’re just kind of fluttering around, with no effort or care for what they’re doing.’

She added that it pained her to see people working out for an entire hour with virtually no results.

“They’ll do an hour-long workout, but they won’t get much out of that workout,” she continued.

‘If they don’t bother. If they don’t do the work slowly and controlled and focus on mind muscle control.

‘I just see it all the time and I want you to get the most out of your training.

‘You don’t want to rush through exercises, you just want slow and controlled movement, that’s super important’.

Tammy has been spending a lot of time in the gym since the birth of her baby Posy in June.

She is currently facing rumors of a breakup with Posy’s father and fiance Matt Poole, who has been notably absent from Tammy’s recent outings and Instagram feed.

Tellingly, Tammy recently did not wear her engagement ring at the fashion launch.

Matt was first rumored to have split with Tammy last month, just three months after welcoming their daughter.

Rumors of a breakup were sparked after an Instagram account noted that Tammy had been wearing her engagement ring intermittently and hadn’t shared a photo with the Ironman since August.

“Tammy has not worn her engagement ring since 7/31/22,” the report @influencer.updates.au shared via their story.

‘She and Matt still don’t live together and haven’t posted any content together [during their holiday] in Bali. I think they tried to figure things out when Posy arrived, but it looks like they haven’t,” the account manager said.

The couple began dating in 2020 and became engaged in November 2021.

Just two weeks after revealing they were engaged, they announced they were also expecting their first child together.

Tammy also shares son Wolf, six, and daughter Saskia, five, with ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins.