Tammy Hembrow jets off to Bali with fiancé Matt Poole and her three kids for her fitness retreat

Tammy Hembrow packed her bags and left for Bali with the family on Friday for her upcoming fitness retreat.

The 28-year-old influencer was joined by her fiancé Matt Poole and her three children – Wolf, six, Saskia, five and newborn Posy – as she showed off her incredible figure at Brisbane International Airport before taking off.

She dressed comfortably in black form-fitting sportswear that accentuated her curves as she carried her newborn baby in a pink baby carrier.

Tammy also had a pink baby blanket draped over Posy, hiding her face from passersby.

The Instagram star was also seen with a travel wallet and a Louis Vuitton carry-on bag behind her.

She was seen with several other bags in tow and had her long sandy blond hair stuck out and tucked behind one ear.

Her black active leggings showed off her famous physique and rear, and she completed her look with a black leather saddle bag.

As for Matt, he dressed comfortably in a black t-shirt and shorts while carrying a backpack and surfboard.

He was also seen assisting Tammy with one of her Louis Vuitton suitcases after they checked their luggage.

Tammy’s children, Wolf and Saskia, wore blue and pink matching loungewear outfits for the six and a half hour flight to the Indonesian island.

The founder of the Saski collection is going to participate in a fitness retreat in partnership with Journey Retreats.

Last month, she was caught in an embarrassing copy-and-paste accident while promoting the outing in an Instagram story.

In the clip, Tammy spoke about her engagement as she explained the details of the retreat.

“It’s six nights I think and includes breakfast, lunch and dinner,” she said in the video. ‘And exercise with me! And a question and answer…’

“There’s so much in it. I’ll write some stuff here,” she added, referring to Instagram’s feature of writing text in a Story.

But when the details of the retreat were written down alongside her video, the text was a clear copy and paste, seemingly from a message letting her know what activities she’ll be participating in.

Instead of ‘workouts with myself’ and ‘Q&A with myself’, the text read ‘workouts with yourself’ and ‘Q&A with yourself’.

The gaffe was first noticed by Instagram account @influencer.updates.au, who shared a screenshot of Tammy’s Story and marked the typo with a red circle.

Tammy isn’t often caught making typos or spelling mistakes, but Photoshop has failed over the years.

In 2019, she admitted to editing her photos, but said she never changes her body.

“All I do is literally whiten my eyes a little bit, and then sometimes smooth it out a little bit when the skin breaks out,” she said in her podcast Hanging With The Hembrows.

“It’s so annoying to me when I get people commenting like ‘oh Photoshop failed’… When people say I edit my body – I’m literally just on the side corner, this is what my body looks like.”

Tammy welcomed her third child, daughter Posy, with fiancé Matt Poole on June 19.

She is also mother to son Wolf, six, and daughter Saskia, five, from her relationship with ex-fiancée Reece Hawkins.

Less than two weeks after giving birth, Tammy revealed her slim and toned post-baby body on Instagram.

She explained that she “remained as active as possible” before and during her pregnancy.

Last year, Tammy made her debut on the AFR’s Young Rich List, a list of the richest Australians aged 40 and under.

The model is ranked 96th with an estimated net worth of $38 million and has two fitness-related businesses, Saski Collection and Tammy Fit.

She also has 13.4 million followers on Instagram and 1.31 million subscribers on YouTube.