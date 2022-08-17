Tammy Hembrow is SLAMMED by fans for not supporting newborn baby’s head in video

Tammy Hembrow has been criticized for posting a video of herself with her newborn daughter in a ‘scrunch’ position.

The fitness influencer, 28, shared a video montage to Instagram on Tuesday showing her daughter Posy, two months, stiffening her body as Tammy lifted her into the air.

Every time Tammy lifted her from her bed, she could see Posy arching her back and rolling up her arms and feet.

Captioning the seemingly innocuous video, mum-of-three Tammy wrote: ‘I never want it to end’ [pleading face emojis]’

However, some followers found the clip disturbing as they felt the glamor model was not supporting her daughter’s head well enough.

“Hold your baby’s head. I’m going to have a heart attack watching this,” commented one follower, while another added, “Her head…I’m scared.”

“Instead of scouring your phone for content, better focus on holding her poor head,” another raged.

However, plenty of fans rushed to Tammy’s defense.

One supporter commented: ‘People keep talking about how she’s not supporting her baby’s head. She is clear. As if she hasn’t already had two babies. I’m sure she knows how to hold her baby the way she wants.”

What is a newborn ‘scrunch’? Some newborn babies stiffen their arms and legs when picked up. This reaction is popularly referred to as a “scrunch” reflex and is generally harmless. The newborn ‘scrunch’ reflex generally disappears by the time the baby is four months old. Filming this phenomenon in action has become popular among mummy influencers on Instagram and TikTok.

Another agreed: ‘Actually she’s just supporting that baby’s head nicely/You’re the ones who don’t know how. Her fingers are where they need to be.’

Tammy has not responded to the backlash, instead she has kept a dignified silence.

It comes after Tammy hit back at trolls who questioned her parenting skills in June over an Instagram video of Posy wearing a harness to her chest.

Critics immediately flooded her post with unsolicited advice on how to use the baby carrier, with someone saying the baby should sit higher on her chest.

‘Baby has to go higher! Closer to your chin mama,” one person commented.

Tammy took this initial feedback well – writing ‘baby is fine lol’ – but soon became upset when more trolls came along.

The rule is always close enough to kiss! You should definitely check out how to properly carry babies!’ a follower wrote.

“My courier was like this for about two minutes. I just unclipped it to take it off, so relax,” Tammy wrote.

“First of all, this is my third child. Second, I will carry my baby as I see fit. Third, she was very cozy and sociable and really liked this position.’

She concluded, “People are less likely to jump on their mother’s backs about what’s RIGHT.”

Tammy welcomed Posy with her fiancé Matt Poole in July. She shares her other two children, daughter Saskia, five, and son Wolf, six, with ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins.