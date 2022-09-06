Tammy Hembrow is flooded with ‘creepy’ comments on breastfeeding photo

<!–

A photo of influencer Tammy Hembrow breastfeeding her daughter has been inundated with sleazy comments from trolls on Instagram.

The 27-year-old businesswoman posted a photo Monday of her breastfeeding her daughter Posy while on vacation in Bali, Indonesia.

While most of the feedback was positive, several “creepy” men left comments sexualizing Hembrow.

“Lucky ass baby!” read a tacky comment.

“I wouldn’t mind feeling those myself,” added another follower.

The comment continued with several Instagram users, almost exclusively men, commenting on the size of Hembrow’s breasts.

“Great view,” one man commented.

“Those pretty knockers, I wish I was that baby,” added another.

The photo was part of a gallery of images Hembrow posted from her outing in Bali, including snaps of her older children Saskia and Wolf.

The photo was part of a gallery of images Hembrow posted from her outing in Bali, including snaps of her older children Saskia and Wolf.

In Bali, the founder of Saski Collection will participate in a fitness retreat in collaboration with Journey Retreats.

This isn’t Hembrow’s first time making headlines since she welcomed her daughter Posy with fiancé Matt Poole in June.

She got into a fight with comedian Celeste Barber, who called her out for showing off her flat stomach on Instagram 12 days after giving birth.

Hembrow is pictured here with a friend in Bali

Celeste, 40, said the activewear mogul sent a “dangerous” message to other moms by showing off her slim body so soon after giving birth.

However, Hembrow has consistently said that everyone’s journey is different.

In response to Celeste’s criticism, she wrote on Instagram: ‘This body created life x3! And I’ll wear what I want.’

