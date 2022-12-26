Tammy Hembrow Gets Slammed By Fans As She Dons A Spicy Campaign

Gold Coast influencer Tammy Hembrow has divided fans with a raunchy new campaign for her fitness app, TammyFit.

The 27-year-old star donned a skimpy silver one-piece swimsuit with a thong, showing off her famous perky behind.

Looking like she was channeling one of Kim Kardashian’s ultra-gloss photo shoots, Tammy showed off her incredible figure in a toned and lean look.

Influencer Tammy Hembrow, 27, (pictured) came under fire from fans after donning a daring metallic thong to promote her fitness app at a photo shoot, with some calling it “This is needlessly extra.”

Tammy wore matching silver heels and balanced a plate of oysters on them for the shoot, heralding new recipes.

“Not only is there a new challenge starting in January, but we also have many new recipes coming to the app, including my FAVORITE oyster mignonette,” Tammy wrote.

A number of fans were unimpressed with the session, calling it an ‘unnecessarily extra’ for the sake of promoting TammyFit.

“This was needlessly extra,” wrote one.

‘What’s this?’ another questioned while a follower agreed, “So weird.”

A different comment read: ‘Trying so desperately’.

However, several other fans were impressed with the star’s creativity.

“Obsessed isn’t even the word,” wrote one fan.

“Wow this is crazy,” added another. Yet another wrote: ‘I’m here for this!’

The shoot comes after Tammy blurted out her relationship status during a photo shoot in Sydney.

She confessed that it was “a tough job being a single mother of three children,” according to one of the makeup artists on set.

The source told Daily Mail Australia that Tammy brought Posy on set as Matt was now doing his own thing.

“Tammy said that she and Matt split up a while ago and he was doing his own thing now, so he brought his little daughter Posy on set,” they said.

The shoot comes after Tammy blurted out her relationship status during a photo shoot in Sydney following her split from ex Matt Poole.

“Tammy said they were doing everything they could to maintain a friendship while sharing their little one.”

It comes after Tammy hit back at a fan when asked if she and ironman Matt had broken up.

When asked why Matt hasn’t appeared in any of her recent YouTube videos, Tammy replied, “That’s just a part of my life that I choose not to share anymore.”

“And out of respect for everyone and my children, I just don’t feel like I have to explain myself.”