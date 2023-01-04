Tammy Hembrow flaunts sensational figure in skimpy bikini

<!–

Tammy Hembrow is no stranger to showing off her sensational figure.

And the star, 28, set her heart racing again on Wednesday when she donned a skimpy colorful bikini for a photo shoot.

Tammy showed off her flat stomach and ample chest as she posed in the eye-catching swimwear that flattered her figure.

Tammy was seen in the photos touching her bikini top while sitting on the conservatory of her Gold Coast home.

“The richest thing you can have this year is peace of mind,” she captioned the post.

Tammy recently revealed that she has split with Matt Poole during a photo shoot in Sydney.

She confessed that being a single mother of three was “hard work,” according to one of the makeup artists on set.

The source told Daily Mail Australia: ‘Tammy said she and Matt split up a while ago and he was doing his own thing now – that’s why she brought her baby Posy daughter on set’.

“Tammy said they did their best to maintain a friendship while sharing their little one.”

It comes after Tammy hit back at a fan when asked if she and ironman Matt have broken up.

When asked why Matt hadn’t appeared in one of her recent YouTube videos, Tammy replied, “That’s just part of my life that I choose not to share anymore.”

Tammy finally appeared to have ‘confirmed her split from ex-fiancé Matt Poole’ during a recent trip to Sydney in December

“And out of respect for everyone and for my kids, I just don’t feel like I have to explain.”

The couple was first rumored to have split in August, just three months after welcoming their daughter Posy in June.

The couple started dating in 2020 and got engaged in November 2021.

Just two weeks after revealing that they were engaged, they announced that they are also expecting their first child together.

Tammy also shares son Wolf, six, and daughter Saskia, five, with her former fiancé Reece Hawkins.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Tammy and Matt for comment.