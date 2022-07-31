Tammy Hembrow flaunts her jaw-dropping post-baby physique in plunging cowl neck frock

Tammy Hembrow left very little to the imagination when she went on a date with fiancé Matt Poole on the Gold Coast on Saturday night.

The fitness influencer, who welcomed her third child just six weeks ago, showed off her incredible post-baby body in a plunging turtleneck dress.

Despite the barely-present neckline, the tattooed 28-year-old went braless and made her heart beat by sharing a series of racy photos of herself in the mirror and outside her home before heading out to dinner.

Tammy Hembrow, 28, left very little to the imagination when she went out on Saturday night for date night on the Gold Coast with fiancé Matt Poole

Tammy’s floral dress had an open back and halter neckline that hugged her curves to perfection.

She wore her golden locks in a center part and completed her look with bold false eyelashes, bronzer and taupe lipstick.

For dinner, Tammy and Ironman Matt dined at an upscale sushi restaurant, feasting on sashimi and oysters.

The fitness influencer, who welcomed her third child just six weeks ago, showed off her incredible post-baby body in a plunging draping neckline dress

Despite the barely-there neckline, the tattooed 28-year-old went braless and made her heart beat by sharing a series of racy photos of herself in the mirror and outside her home before dinner.

Tammy’s post came six weeks after she and Matt welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Posy.

Tammy is also mother to son Wolf, six, and daughter Saskia, five, from her relationship with ex-fiancée Reece Hawkins.

Less than two weeks after giving birth, Tammy revealed her slim and toned physique postpartum, explaining that before and during her pregnancy, she “stayed as active as possible” by following her programs on her own fitness app.

Tammy’s floral dress featured an open back and halter neckline that hugged her curves to perfection

She wore her golden locks in a center part and completed her look with bold false eyelashes, bronzer and taupe lipstick

For dinner, Tammy and Ironman Matt dined at an upscale sushi restaurant, feasting on sashimi and oysters

“I really feel like my core was at its best in my entire life just before I got pregnant with Posy, so I’m excited to see what I can do this time around after baby number 3!”

Tammy, who said she would be ready to return to a fitness regime six weeks after giving birth, also stressed that everyone’s journey is different.

Please DO NOT be hard on yourself or compare yourself to others. We all have different genes, different lifestyles, different circumstances etc,” she wrote.

‘That said, I work and have worked incredibly hard and want nothing more than to motivate and inspire you!’

The post received a lot of positive reactions, but not everyone was happy with the star who shared her results.

Tammy’s post comes six weeks after she and Matt welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Posy