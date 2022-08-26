Tammy Hembrow flaunts her incredible post-baby body in a bikini

<!–

Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow set the pulse on Friday as she showed off her incredible post-baby body in a skimpy bikini.

The 28-year-old posted a gallery of Instagram photos showing her relaxing pool at her $2.88 million Gold Coast mansion in a colorful two-piece.

Her lavish possessions were on display as she sizzled in the sun just two months after she welcomed her third child.

The bomb’s blond locks were tied in a bun.

Tammy’s racy photos had all eyes on her, and many of her 15.5 million Instagram followers went wild with the snaps.

One enthusiastic follower called her a “hot mom,” while another said she was “so beautiful.”

It comes after Tammy welcomed her third child, daughter Posy, with fiancé Matt Poole on June 19.

She is also mother to son Wolf, six, and daughter Saskia, five, from her relationship with ex-fiancée Reece Hawkins.

Matt shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing, “Our little girl, perfect in every way.”

Less than two weeks after giving birth, Tammy revealed her slim and toned post-baby body on Instagram.

She explained that before and during her pregnancy, she had “stayed as active as possible” by following the programs on her own fitness app.

“I really feel like my core in my entire life was at its best just before I got pregnant with Posy, so I’m excited to see what I can do this time around after baby number 3,” she wrote.