Tammy Hembrow cradles newborn daughter Posy as she poses in Forbes Australia

Tammy Hembrow posed next to newborn daughter Posy Poole in the inaugural issue of Forbes Australia.

The fitness queen looked glamorous as ever in a wrap-around white dress with flared sleeves.

“Posy’s first Forbes shoot,” Tammy wrote next to the image. ‘How special to be a part of this. Very grateful.’

Tammy revealed how she turned a $400 investment into a $38 million fitness empire in August.

The influencer initially created a PDF document with exercises.

Tammy then hired someone to illustrate the exercises for the program and eventually launched the Tammy Fit app.

“My initial investment was $400 that I spent with someone to illustrate the exercises of the programs I was making,” she told The Australian Financial Review’s How I Made It Podcast.

“But then I just wanted to take it more and more and then Tammy Fit came up with the app.”

Tammy revealed that she was inspired to launch her own brand after studying business at Bond University.

“I was like, yes, this is it. This is what I’m going to be. My own boss. I want to start my own business,” she explained.

“It was the only lesson that made sense to me. And then I actually dropped out of university.’

Last year Tammy made her debut on the AFR’s Young Rich List.

The Australian Financial Review’s Young Rich List ranks the richest Australians aged 40 and under.

The fitness influencer is ranked 96th with an estimated net worth of $38 million.

In addition to her two fitness-related companies, Saski Collection and Tammy Fit, she has 13.4 million followers on Instagram and 1.31 million subscribers on YouTube.