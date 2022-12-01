Tamim Iqbal out of Bangladesh’s ODI series against India, in doubt for Tests

“Tamim has a grade 1 strain in his right groin, which was confirmed after an MRI,” said the Bangladesh team’s physio, Bayjedul Islam Khan. “We will keep him on a conservative treatment protocol for two weeks, after which his rehabilitation will begin. Unfortunately, this means he will be unavailable for the ODI series and questionable for the Test series.”
“Taskin is out of the first ODI and we will not know if he is available for the rest of the ODI series until another fitness test,” Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin told ESPNcricinfo earlier on Thursday.
Taskin suffered the injury during a BCL match on November 20 for which he has received a painkiller injection for the past few days. He has emerged as the bowling attack leader in the last 12 months after making a great comeback to international cricket. But earlier this year he was out for several months due to a shoulder injury. He suffered the back injury during a BCL match on November 20.
The first ODI will be held in Dhaka on Sunday, followed by the second at the same venue on December 7 and the final match on December 10 at Chattogram.
Constantly selling the idea of private, secure local storage, Eufy Security has been caught misleading…
Conventional digital computers, by prioritizing reliability, have missed out, said Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton,…
Your Chinese sign or animal is determined by the year of your birthday. The only…
One of the best things about traveling is the sense of excitement it offers. You…
Surrounded by deer and antelopes, Ghevar Ram caressed an injured fawn at a rescue centre…
Cooking with oil is an everyday part of life, but not all oils are created…