Tamim Iqbal out of Bangladesh’s ODI series against India, in doubt for Tests

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the ODI series against India, which begins in Mirpur on December 4, with a groin injury. He also has doubts for the Test series that starts December 14 in Chattogram. Tamim suffered the injury on Wednesday during a warm-up match at the same venue.

Earlier on Thursday, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was ruled out of the first ODI with a back injury.

“Tamim has a grade 1 strain in his right groin, which was confirmed after an MRI,” said the Bangladesh team’s physio, Bayjedul Islam Khan. “We will keep him on a conservative treatment protocol for two weeks, after which his rehabilitation will begin. Unfortunately, this means he will be unavailable for the ODI series and questionable for the Test series.”

The BCB has yet to appoint a captain or replacement for Tamim. However, they have called up Shoriful Islam as a backup to Taskin from the Bangladesh A side currently playing India A at Cox’s Bazar.

