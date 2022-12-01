Home Tamim Iqbal out of Bangladesh’s ODI series against India, in doubt for Tests
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the ODI series against India, which begins in Mirpur on December 4, with a groin injury. He also has doubts for the Test series that starts December 14 in Chattogram. Tamim suffered the injury on Wednesday during a warm-up match at the same venue.
Earlier on Thursday, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed was ruled out of the first ODI with a back injury.

“Tamim has a grade 1 strain in his right groin, which was confirmed after an MRI,” said the Bangladesh team’s physio, Bayjedul Islam Khan. “We will keep him on a conservative treatment protocol for two weeks, after which his rehabilitation will begin. Unfortunately, this means he will be unavailable for the ODI series and questionable for the Test series.”
The BCB has yet to appoint a captain or replacement for Tamim. However, they have called up Shoriful Islam as a backup to Taskin from the Bangladesh A side currently playing India A at Cox’s Bazar.

“Taskin is out of the first ODI and we will not know if he is available for the rest of the ODI series until another fitness test,” Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin told ESPNcricinfo earlier on Thursday.

Taskin suffered the injury during a BCL match on November 20 for which he has received a painkiller injection for the past few days. He has emerged as the bowling attack leader in the last 12 months after making a great comeback to international cricket. But earlier this year he was out for several months due to a shoulder injury. He suffered the back injury during a BCL match on November 20.

The first ODI will be held in Dhaka on Sunday, followed by the second at the same venue on December 7 and the final match on December 10 at Chattogram.

