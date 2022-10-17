Tame Impala issue flashing light warning for upcoming concerts

Tame Impala warned after concertgoers suffered seizures during their show in Auckland this weekend.

In a post shared on the Australian group’s Instagram Stories, the band warned against “intense visuals” at the shows.

They also indicated that several concertgoers in Auckland were being treated on the spot by St John Ambulance teams after experiencing seizures.

Tame Impala issued a warning after concertgoers suffered seizures during their show in Auckland this weekend

“Hi guys, just a reminder that there are some pretty intense visual moments on our show so please be careful if you think you are sensitive to such things or prone to seizures,” the message read.

“Even if you see someone in trouble, do the good of your fellow concert goer and help them/signal for help,” it continued.

‘Usually we can be helped very quickly there. We’ve seen that it’s very helpful to clear some space and create a path (this goes for all kinds of medical emergencies).’

Of those treated during the show, the band said, “They didn’t have to go to the hospital. Thanks to everyone who helped/helped’.

Tame Impala is currently on an extensive Australian tour with their next stop on Tuesday at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Then they head to the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Thursday and the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Saturday.

It comes after Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker revealed that his experience performing with The Wiggles was “weird.”

Kevin, best known for his indie songs that hit the charts, took the stage with The Wiggles at their concert in Perth in April.

“Wiggles’ performance was probably the weirdest thing I’ve done on stage; not because I didn’t feel comfortable, but because it really was such a ‘How the hell did I get here?’ moments,” the 36-year-old told The Herald Sun on Saturday.

“The kids were easy to entertain, it was more the parents who said, ‘Is that the Tame Impala guy? What the hell is he doing?” he added.

Kevin said he was afraid his young daughter, Peach, would wonder ‘Wait, is Daddy a Wiggle?’

The kids band was performing at the RAC Arena as part of their Fruit Salad TV Big Show tour when the singer jumped on stage.

Kevin wore the group’s iconic blue skivvy when he performed Tame Impala’s Elephant alongside Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie.