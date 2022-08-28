Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker cuts a trendy figure as he performs in Paris

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker played his hits at the Rock en Seine music festival in Paris on Saturday.

The 36-year-old cut a trendy figure in a rose-print jacket and white T-shirt as he wowed the crowd with his exciting set.

He completed his ensemble with black jeans as he took the stage and performed his popular songs.

Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker cut a trendy figure in a rose print jacket when he performed at the Rock en Seine music festival in Paris on Saturday

Known for hosting the best international pop and rock artists, the French festival returned this year for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

It comes after Kevin recently shocked fans when he joined The Wiggles onstage during their Perth concert.

The kids band was performing at the RAC Arena in April as part of their Fruit Salad TV Big Show tour when the singer jumped on stage.

He completed his ensemble wearing black jeans as he took the stage and performed his popular songs

Kevin wore the group’s iconic blue skivvy when he performed Tame Impala’s Elephant alongside Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie.

In January, The Wiggles topped Triple J’s annual Hottest 100 list for 2021 with their cover of the music group’s 2012 psychedelic hit, Elephant.

They covered the song for Triple J’s Like a Version last March.

Known for hosting the best international pop and rock artists, the French festival returned this year for the first time since Covid. back

Many fans expressed their excitement on social media after the group’s surprise win.

‘Deserved win!! Congratulations!! #TheWiggles #Hottest100,” one person commented.

Stoked The Wiggles won. Best they’ve played in years,” said another.