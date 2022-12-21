Tamarac soars past Mechanicville in Class B showdown

HALFMOON, NY (NEWS10) — A dominant 2021-’22 campaign for the Tamarac boys’ basketball team ended in a disappointing fashion. After securing the No. 1 seed in the Section II, Class B playoff tournament after an 18-2 regular season, the Eagles fell to four seed Catholic Central in the semifinals.

But Eric Medved’s squad looked strong this year in their quest to push again for first place in class. Tamarac earned an important road win against Wasaren League foe Mechanicville on Tuesday night, beating the Red Raiders 90-51.

And it was all Bengals from the opening tip. Already leading 10-4, senior Tyler Sears came up with a bargain, pushing the ball forward to senior Jack Casey, who found senior Joey Poulin on a run-out; Poulin skied for a flush, extending Tamarac’s lead to eight points and forcing a Mechanicville timeout.

The Red Raiders managed to stay within striking distance from there. Trailing 30-19 with 4:53 left in the second quarter, senior guard Fen Egan stopped from well past the three-point arc and drilled a shot to cut the deficit to eight.

But Tamarac found a rhythm from the perimeter from there. Just over a minute later, junior Frankie DePalma III tripled of his own from the corner, extending Tamarac’s advantage to 37–22.

That was part of a 20-0 Eagles run that was capped off by another DePalma trey ball at 1:36 into the second frame, giving Tamarac a 48-22 lead that it wouldn’t build until the second half, at away to the 90-51 victory.

Tamarac (4-1) returns home Friday for his next tilt with Hoosick Falls. It’s going to be a 7:30pm tip in Troy. Also on Friday, Mechanicville (3-2) will be back in action. The Red Raiders will stay home and welcome to Berlin-New Lebanon for a 6 p.m. start.