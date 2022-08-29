Tamara Ecclestone nails summer chic with a floral mini dress as she grabs an ice cream in St Tropez

Tamara Ecclestone looked stunning when she went to Saint Tropez on Monday with her husband Jay Rutland and their two children Sophia, eight, and Serena, two.

The heiress, 38, donned a white mini dress with a colorful floral pattern — complete with a tiered ruffled hem and halter neckline.

She appeared in a good mood for the holiday day, walking next to her husband Jay while the family enjoyed an ice cream together.

The daughter of Bernie, the former Formula 1 boss, had her dark brown locks styled in a soft curl as they fell freely on her shoulders.

And she seemed to keep her complexion natural and covered her eyes with black sunglasses.

Tamara stayed comfortable in a pair of cream-colored strappy sandals, while her daughter Sophia matched her outfit in a mint green ruffled dress.

The youngster walked beside her mother as she enjoyed a tub of chocolate ice cream, while her younger sister took her own portion from her stroller.

Meanwhile, businessman Jay opted for navy blue shorts and a white shirt as he walked beside his wife and children.

The family sat on a nearby wall to enjoy their ice cream, while Tamara gave her youngest daughter the sweet treat.

The beauty later took Serena in her arms, while the toddler clung to a plastic baby doll.

Tamara has been enjoying the sunny family outing this week, sharing photos on social media while keeping her 459,000 followers updated.

And it comes after her younger sister Petra, 33, tied the knot last month to beautify Sam Palmer at a lavish ceremony in London.

Sharing kind words at the ceremony, Tamara gave a speech calling Petra her “best friend,” sharing, “Having a sister is like having the best friend possible. They are always there for you and see things the same way you do.

“They understand all your thoughts without you having to explain it, and whatever you do, they can’t lose you.”

She went on to say how the sister grew up “inseparable”, cheering for “adventures, love and soul mates.”

