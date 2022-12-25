Tamara Ecclestone celebrates Christmas Day with husband Jay Rutland and their two daughters

Tamara Ecclestone has shared her best Christmas wishes as she posed in a glamorous festive photo alongside husband Jay Rutland and two adorable daughters.

Wearing matching red outfits, the 38-year-old heiress to Formula 1 went to great lengths to get her official Christmas family portrait, dressing up her little ones in sweet red dresses.

She and her husband of nine years art gallery director Jay, 41, looked cheerful as they proudly held their beloved girls before taking them out to lunch with the rest of their family.

Cute! Tamara Ecclestone has shared her best Christmas wishes by posing in a glamorous festive photo alongside husband Jay Rutland and two adorable daughters

Tamara spent the holidays in Gstaad, Sweden, where the family divides their time, and posted the festive snaps on Instagram to her 456,000 followers.

The family of four posed in front of a festive doorway, complete with snow at their feet, wreaths, fairy lights and red baubles.

Tamara wore a tight, one-shoulder red dress with a pair of stiletto heels.

Her eldest daughter Sophia, whom she affectionately nicknames Fifi of eight, paired her mother with a pair of strappy silver glitter heels.

So sweet: Wearing matching red outfits, the Formula 1 heiress, 38, pulled no punches when it came to her official Christmas family portrait as she dolled up her little ones in red dresses

Little two-year-old Serena, known as Riri for short, wore the same dress as her big sister and slipped her feet into a pair of silver shimmering pumps.

Jay looked smart in his all black dress suit but perfectly synced up with his three girls by wearing a red tie.

Jay, creative director of Maddox Gallery in London and Gstaad, has given his followers a glimpse of their Christmas day on his Instagram stories.

Sneak peek: First thing in the morning, the little girls opened their presents in front of the huge Christmas tree, in cute Santa pajamas

Lunch time! The family then set out to have lunch together in a horse-drawn carriage that drove all the way to the Hotel Olden

First thing in the morning, the little girls opened their presents in front of the huge Christmas tree, dressed in cute Santa pajamas.

Then they went to lunch together in a horse-drawn carriage that drove all the way to the Hotel Olden, where they met Tamara’s billionaire father Bernie Ecclestone.

The 92-year-old business magnate appeared to inspect the sparkling candle placed on a Christmas cake served to the family.

Tamara previously shared her crazy Christmas preparations on social media.

Family: It was at the Hotel Olden in Gstaad where they met Tamara’s billionaire father Bernie Ecclestone, who appeared to be inspecting the sparkling candle on the Christmas cake

The former model has documented her family’s festive celebrations on Instagram leading up to the big day in a series of posts, showing them putting up their Christmas decorations at her £70m London home five weeks ahead of the big day.

Tamara and husband Jay Rutland have also taken their daughters Sophia, eight, and Serena, two, to visit Santa Claus in Lapland.

She has shared a series of posts on her social media grid over the past month that provide insight into her family’s activities as she has not shied away from getting into the festive spirit.

In an instant, Tamara put on a leggy display in a beige minidress and knee-high black boots as she posed on a staircase, with garlands adorning the banister.

Festive: The model, 38, has documented her family’s festive celebrations on Instagram in a series of posts, showing them putting up their Christmas decorations