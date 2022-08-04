Talulah Riley nails summer chic in lacy dress as she plants kiss on boyfriend Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Talulah Riley put on a much-loved show with her beau Thomas Brodie-Sangster during Cowes Week 2022.

The actress, 36, stood out from the crowd in a white lace dress that showed off her long legs.

Talulah, the ex-wife of billionaire Elon Musk, 50, beamed as he wore a pair of navy blue shoes and a red beaded necklace.

Smitten: Talulah Riley gave a beloved display with her beau Thomas Brodie-Sangster at Cowes Week 2022

She wore her blonde locks in loose waves and wore minimal makeup to let her natural beauty shine through.

Meanwhile, Thomas, 31, cut a neat figure in a yellow polo shirt and beige trousers held up by a brown belt.

The couple, who met on the set of Disney’s Pistol, were all smiles as they sat together for photos at the event, with Talulah planting a kiss on Thomas’ cheek.

Since 1826, Cowes Week has played a key role in the British sporting calendar and is the world's oldest and most famous yacht racing regatta

Since 1826, Cowes Week has played a key role in the British sporting calendar and is the world’s oldest and most famous yacht racing regatta.

Thomas co-stars with Talulah in Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols drama and plays doll Svengali Malcolm McLaren for her fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

They began dating during filming over the summer and their relationship went undetected until The Mail on Sunday learned that Talulah’s previous romance with Matthew Rice had come to an abrupt end.

Joining them at the event was a very glamorous Charlotte Hawkins, who looked stunning in a sun-yellow dress.

She wore her golden locks in neat curls and sported a fully made up face to accentuate her beautiful features.

Victoria and Nicola Pendleton were also in attendance, who both looked fantastic as they posed for photos.

Victoria put on a leggy display in a black dress decorated with snakes to match her snake tattoo.

While Nicola wore a white blouse that she paired with cream pants and navy loafers.