Talulah Riley looks chic in a yellow dress as she cosies up to beau Thomas Brodie-Sangster at Ascot

Talulah Riley put on a much-loved show with her beau Thomas Brodie-Sangster at Ascot Racecourse on Saturday.

The actress, 36, stood out from the crowd in a yellow floral midi dress and black heels as she socialized with her partner at the QIPCO King George Diamond Day.

Talulah, the ex-wife of billionaire Elon Musk, 50, glowed as she wore a natural makeup palette and straightened her blonde locks.

Meanwhile, Thomas, 31, cut a neat figure in a blue suit, brown shoes and a yellow tie to match his girlfriend’s ensemble.

The couple, who met on the set of Disney’s Pistol, were all smiles as they had their photo taken at the event.

Thomas co-stars with Talulah in Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols drama and plays doll Svengali Malcolm McLaren for her fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

They began dating during filming over the summer and their relationship went undetected until The Mail on Sunday learned that Talulah’s previous romance with Matthew Rice had come to an abrupt end.

Lauren Morgan and Lee Taylor showed their sensational style in all black ensembles while also attending the races.

Sophie Molds and Ranvir Singh both looked fabulous in chic white dresses and pretty headpieces.

The King George Diamond Weekend is an exciting two-day thoroughbred race meeting held annually in Ascot in July.

The star-studded event attracts the very best horses from all over Europe.

The two-day festivities, also known as British Racing’s Summer Garden Party, are built around the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes, which has been Europe’s mid-season championship race for medium-distance horses for 70 years.

After the race, the excitement continues with a DJ set from radio host, singer-songwriter and TV personality Fleur East at the famed Ascot Bandstand.

