Tallia Storm enjoys a night out with Cheryl’s ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini

Tallia Storm was all smiles on Friday as she enjoyed a night out at Isabel’s in Mayfair with Cheryl’s ex-husband Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

The singer, 23, put on a very busty display in a black corset top, paired with a maxi skirt and a stylish blazer.

She increased her height with strappy black heels, while accessorizing with dazzling silver jewelry and a small handbag.

Tallia sported a glamorous makeup palette, styling her blonde curls into a ponytail as she enjoyed a night out in the capital.

Restorer Jean-Bernard, 41, who was married to Cheryl, 39, from 2014-2016, looked dashing in an all-black ensemble, teamed with pink sneakers.

Tallia previously denied rumors of a romance with Jean-Bernard in 2018, but the pair have since been friends and spotted at various events.

Fresh off a sun-filled trip to LA, Tallia told MailOnline in March that she had been invited by guitarist Nile Rodgers, with whom she was already in the studio.

The Everyday hitmaker said it took “years” to get into a room with major producers who have worked with BTS and Dua Lipa, saying it didn’t all happen “overnight.”

“I already work with the producers, but I’ve been doing this since I was 13. Only now have I been able to get them into a room,” she said.

“Literally just ten years of hassle. People think this doesn’t happen overnight, but it doesn’t.”

The determined musician said ‘Dua will knock on my door’ if she is nominated for more collaborations.

Former couple: Jean-Bernard, 41, was married to Cheryl, 39, from 2014-2016 (photo 2014)

Tallia also said she wants to be a “role model” to show others that finding success doesn’t happen overnight and isn’t the same as going “viral.”

She added: “I want to be the voice because it’s okay if you don’t go viral tomorrow because if you last 10 years, watch it, you actually start making moves.

“We are in dangerous territory because the idols like Charli Dimelo are incredible, but one of the 50 million kids who post on the app.”