Tallawahs stand between Royals and redemption at CPL 2022 final
Barbados Royals WLWWL (last five completed matches, most recent first)
Jamaica Tallawahs WWLLW
In the spotlight
Obed McCoy had some problems with his rhythm and run in the first half of the season but he still found ways to take wickets. He can reach speeds north of 140 km/h with the new ball and also slow down on death. Jason Holder is so impressed with McCoy that he thinks the left arm seam could be “unstoppable” if he continues to develop his skills.
Team news
Royals will likely play an unaltered XI in the final, though they have South African seam bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch on the bench.
Barbados Royals (probably): 1 Kyle Mayers (capt), 2 Rahkeem Cornwall, 3 Harry Tector, 4 Azam Khan, 5 Najibullah Zadran, 6 Devon Thomas (wk), 7 Jason Holder, 8 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 9 Obed McCoy, 10 Hayden Walsh Jr, 11 Ramon Simmonds
Amir sustained a groin injury during the second qualifier and threw only 11 balls. If he doesn’t recover in time, Tallawahs could consider bringing in South African speedy Migael Pretorius.
Jamaica Tallawahs (probably): 1 Brandon King, 2 Kennar Lewis (wk), 3 Shamarh Brooks, 4 Rovman Powell (capt), 5 Imad Wasim, 6 Fabian Allen, 7 Raymon Reifer, 8 Mohammad Nabi, 9 Chris Green, 10 Nicholson Gordon, 11 Mohammad Amir/Migael Pretorius
Location and conditions
Providence is usually slow and conductive to run, but this season it has also helped in stroke play. Four of the top five totals in CPL 2022, were made there, including the first 200.